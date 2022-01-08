Cardinals Key to Success? Stopping Rashaad Penny

When it comes to ending Week 18 with a victory, the Arizona Cardinals have one focus in mind.

Breaking news: Defense looks to stop offense from gaining yards.

It's a simple concept, yet an often difficult game plan to execute on the gridiron, especially when attempting to stop the run.

That's been a struggle for the Arizona Cardinals this season in a handful of instances, as even a defense littered with strong players at every position group has allowed runners to hit 100 yards on the ground.

However, that trend was bucked in Arizona's win over Dallas, as a somewhat depleted Cardinals defense managed to hold one of the league's top rushers in running back Ezekiel Elliot to only 16 yards on nine carries.

The Cowboys' leading rusher was quarterback Dak Prescott, who rushed for 20 yards on five carries.

Style points don't matter to Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, however.

"I'm more worried about keeping the points to a minimum," Joseph said this week. "Sometimes the plan is to stop the run, and sometimes it's not. Sunday (against Dallas) it was, and we got it done. The Colts game was after the first play and we got it done. So, every game it's a different plan. We'll see how it works on Sunday, and then we'll move on into the playoffs."

Arizona, sitting just outside of the league's top 10 in run defense (allowing 109.4 yards per game), has one final test to wrap up the regular season: stopping Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny.

Seattle, which is fourth in the league in yards per carry at 4.9, has seen Penny hit new levels lately.

In his last four games played, Penny has reached 130 yards rushing in three of those contests. He's also found the end zone five times during that stretch.

Penny's latest performance was a 170-yard, two-touchdown day in a blowout win over the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

Seattle's running game is humming to say the least, and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is all in on Penny's recent play.

Carroll said Friday, “He (Penny) has been able to take advantage of looks and the way our guys have been blocking. Our guys are sharp and really precise about setting things up and the runners have to make their decision to get there. He has had big runs front side and back side, but he is good at it.

"He is big enough, you notice that a lot of runs where he runs through the line of scrimmage where a lineman will reach out, (Charles) Harris last week had a hit on him going through at the line of scrimmage, but he just stays on course and busts through. That really adds to and makes the blocks fit better when the guy can get through the line of scrimmage and get to the second level.”

Just like any other rushing attack, the play of the offensive line has been key in opening lanes for Penny to glide through.

"Talking about (guard) Gabe Jackson, he’s had a really strong year. He’s played well all season long," Carroll said. "He’s been really good in the running game. You can see the results of it here as we’re wrapping up the season. He’s been a big factor front side and back side. He’s been a real force. I think he’s been a great addition to us. I like the way our guys have played.

As for others on the line, Carroll added, "They’ve played strong. We always want to keep our sack numbers down, better than we had, this year, but other than that these guys have blocked the running game and worked really hard, been physical and tough. I like what we’ve got. (Tackle) Jake (Curhan) has really helped us. We didn’t know that that would happen. That’s a big surprise. Going into camp, we wouldn’t have known he would fit in so well because we didn’t know him well enough.

"Now that we’ve learned who he is and what he’s all about and the kind of competitor that he is and the savvy that he brings to it, I can see why he’s been able to come through now. All of our guys have played well. (Brandon) Shell played really well too when he was there. Played physical and strong. The play of (tight end) Will Dissly has been a big part of all of that. Will’s a big-time blocker, and he’s as good as anybody in the NFL.

"I like the way the guys play, and you can see, we can run the football. It’s obvious.”

There's been plenty of talk surrounding quarterback Russell Wilson, and for good reason. Wilson has usually been one of the top passers in the league, yet his passing performances as a whole this season have taken a back seat to Seattle's rushing attack. Wilson has only one game with over 300 passing yards, as he passed for 343 yards in a loss to the Titans in the second week of the season.

While potential for a prominent passing attack does exist on a weekly basis for Seattle, the Seahawks have an obvious commitment to establishing the run, and Sunday will be one final test for the Cardinals prior to the beginning of the postseason.