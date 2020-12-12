In the category of be careful what you wish for, Zane Gonzalez won’t be kicking for the Cardinals Sunday when they play their second game this season in MetLife Stadium, this one against the Giants.

After a week in which head coach Kliff Kingsbury flip-flopped on Gonzalez’s status and general manager Steve Keim said there was no certainty they could find anyone better, the decision was made for them when on Saturday Gonzalez was declared out for the game because of a back injury.

Gonzalez was added to the practice report Friday with a back injury and was limited in practice while being listed as questionable for the game.

In his place will be Mike Nugent, who has been on the practice squad most of the season and was elevated Saturday to the game-day roster.

Nugent has kicked in 168 games for eight teams since entering the NFL as a second-round pick of the Jets in 2005. He has scored 1,152 points and made 80.9 percent of his field-goal attempts. From 40-49 yards, he has hit 74.8 percent and only 43.3 from 50-plus. He kicked two games for the Cardinals in 2009 when he was 2-for-2 on field goals and 8-for-8 on extra points.

Gonzalez has been under fire after missing field-goal attempts in overtime against Seattle; in the final seconds against Miami that would have tied the score and last week against the Rams. He did get a second chance in the game against Seattle and came through.

During a press conference with local reporters last Monday, Kingsbury said “Zane is our kicker.”

Moments later, during his weekly appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM the day after games, he said, "When Steve and I get together to discuss personnel, that will be a topic, I'm sure. We have to make those kicks and we understand that. These teams are too good to not get those points there."

Gonzalez remained the kicker throughout the week, and when Keim was asked about his status during his weekly 98.7 FM appearance Friday morning, he said Gonzalez would be the kicker Sunday, adding, “I know people question Zane. But he’s got a lot of talent. There are 31 other kickers in the National Football League and there's a handful of guys out there available and have kicked before. And to make changes like that, you have to be 100 percent confident that that player is a significant upgrade to just switch guys around and move people.

“I think Zane will work through the tough times; facing adversity. And that's a tough position. Missing kicks is certainly something that weighs on those guys and it can get in their head. But we would have to find somebody better and be confident in that to replace Zane.”

Sunday, the Cardinals and everyone watching will see if Nugent is as good, much less better.