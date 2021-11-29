Cardinals' Kingsbury 'Hopeful' to get Murray, Hopkins Back this Week

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to see Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins fully participate in practice this week.

The Arizona Cardinals elected to give quarterback Kyler Murray extra time to rehab and prepare for the final stretch of the season.

He was questionable for three straight weeks with an ankle injury and missed each game. Arizona is fresh off the bye, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the status of his quarterback and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

"I'm hopeful," Kingsbury told reporters Monday. "I'll leave it at that at this point because I want to see them move around and practice full speed and see where they're at and their comfort level and what their confidence is."

Murray looked mobile with his foot drills and pocket movements at practice two weeks ago, but the issue was his ability to accelerate and escape pressure.

Hopkins has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 8 and his return before the bye was not on the table.

"Just have them out there, that should help, two of the best players in the league," Kingsbury said. "So hopefully they can pick right up where they left off. But that's always a concern, getting adjusted to the speed of the game.

"We'll once again have quite a few good-on-good reps this week so they can feel that speed and hopefully come out and play at a high level. But it'll be an adjustment period for them."

Good-on-good practice is when the starters on each side of the ball face each other, a rarity in the NFL.

The Cardinals managed to win two of three games without their star tandem, but as the season nears its end, the team will need to be close to full strength.

They have a half-game lead over the Packers for the top seed in the NFC with tough matchups against the Rams, Colts and Cowboys still on the slate.

Arizona takes on the Bears this week, a matchup Kingsbury has had extra time to prepare for since Chicago played on Thursday.

He said his team is refreshed and has a lot of "juice" as it gets back into it.

The Cardinals will work on installs Monday



They return to full practice Wednesday, which is when Kingsbury may have more clarity to what his roster will look like in Chicago.

Offensive line

Kingsbury also provided some updates on the offensive line.

Guard Max Garcia has dealt with an Achilles injury and was not able to stay on the field consistently for a few weeks while guard Justin Pugh missed two games with a calf issue.

"I'm hoping Pugh will be back and Max will be back. I'm not sure yet," Kingsbury said. "I saw Pugh up here every day rehabbing, so I know he's putting in the work to try and get back. We'll see how he feels this week."