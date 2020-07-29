There has been a good deal of chatter around the league about teams quarantining a quarterback while still having them familiar with the offense in the event there is a COVID-19 outbreak affecting the top one or two on the roster.

Additionally, some head coaches have also talked about separating their top two quarterbacks and not have them in the same position group room.

In a videoconference on Tuesday, the day Arizona Cardinals veterans began reporting to the team facility to be administered tests for the virus, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “We've had those discussions, I think at multiple positions: What is the best way to handle that? What does that look like? And that's something that'll be ongoing but I do feel like there's some positives to that obviously, with trying to handle this season and what we have going on. We're still working through the logistics of that.”

The Cardinals waived quarterback Drew Anderson on Sunday, leaving the team with three quarterbacks on the roster, but they likely don’t need four this summer because of there being fewer practices.

Kingsbury said the release of Anderson was not related to the possibility of having a “quarantine quarterback,” and that there is some enthusiasm for Chris Streveler, who was a dual-threat player previously in Canada.

Kingsbury said, “We really liked Drew, but when it cut down 80; we’re excited about signing Chris Streveler this offseason. He's an athletic guy, he can do a bunch of different things and we wanted to get a good look at him. So Drew was more a casualty of that negotiation than anything else.”

Generally, there is support for the extra quarterback and agent Mike McCartney told Albert Breer of si.com that they should be away from the facility and he suggested they be paid $12,000 per week while being part of team meetings virtually.

McCartney said, "That’s an extremely inexpensive insurance policy at the most important position, and it gives you a guy who not just knows the offense, but is keeping up with the intricacies of the game plan every week."

A decision on that likely wouldn’t occur until the regular season approaches.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase said it’s been discussed “quite a bit,” and added, “Once you start sticking traveling in there in the regular season; we do have to keep talking through these types of things and figuring out the best things for us to do.”

Former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians, now with Tampa Bay, said, “We’ll go through training camp and then we’ll try and decide whether or not we want to keep somebody on the roster and keep them away, or allow them to come in or do things virtually, just in case. We’ll know the protocols; we’ll have plenty of time by then to see how it’s all working out. But, it’s still a possibility.”