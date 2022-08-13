Skip to main content

Kingsbury Reacts to What He Saw Friday Night

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talks about what he saw in the preseason game Friday night in this edition of Kliff’s Notes

After Friday’s night’s preseason game against the Bengals, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury won’t meet with the media again until after Monday’s morning practice.

Kingsbury did speak after the 36-23 victory, so here is a snippet of what he said in this version of Kliff’s Notes:

Trace McSorley

The head coach spoke highly during the week about the development of the quarterback. Asked about his play after the game, Kingsbury said, “He handled the offense like I want him to. Obviously, there’s some decisions, throws he’d like to have back. He likes to play in those game-type situations. He tends to make plays with his feet, move around, and find a way to put the ball in the end zone.”

Victor Dimukeje

The second-year linebacker had two sacks, so Kingsbury was asked what it would mean to have him blossom into a consistent pass-rusher.

“It would be big,” Kingsbury said. “We loved him coming out (of college) as far as his size, a physical, stocky player that is explosive. He can play the run, he can play the pass, obviously. We want to see him continue to develop, but that was a good start tonight. He’s had a nice camp and hopefully he can continue to get off the ball like he has.”

Greg Dortch

The wide receiver continued to impress with his penchant for making plays in the passing game and as a punt returner.

Kingsbury said, “He continues to make plays when his number’s called. Our biggest deal with Dortch is to continue to fine-tune his game. Understanding the scheme consistently, day in and day out. Execute the plays and really master the system. When he knows what he’s doing, when he has an opportunity to make a play, he usually does.”

Running backs

Asked how he thought the runners played, Kingsbury said, “I’ll have to watch the tape and see what was there. It was nice getting Eno (Benjamin) in the starting role. When (Jonathan) Ward came into the game, he scored a couple touchdowns. I thought Key (Keaontay Ingram) stayed low and caught a couple nice passes. They’ve had nice camps and they just got to keep going.”

Zaven Collins and Marco Wilson

On how they played, Kingsbury said, “I have to watch the film and see, but I thought they moved around pretty well. On Marco, there were a couple plays his way that I’ll have to see kind of what happened on those, but it’s good to get those guys out there and get them playing some meaningful snaps.”

