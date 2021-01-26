Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Kingsbury Makes Adjustments to Coaching Staff

The Cardinals made it official with the announcement that assistant quarterbacks coach Cam Turner has been promoted to quarterbacks coach replacing Tom Clements, and Shawn Jefferson will join the staff as receivers coach following the departure of David Raih.

The new twist is offensive line coach Sean Kugler having run game coordinator added to his title.

Missing, at least for now, from the adjustments to head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s group is whether there will be a pass game coordinator, which was also part of Clements’ responsibility.

Since the disappointing end of the season, the prevalent outside noise has questioned whether Kingsbury will hire an offensive coordinator, as if that would actually be substantive if it happened.

For better or worse, this is Kingsbury’s offense whether someone has the coordinator title or not. Just as it is in Kansas City with Andy Reid, San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan or with other teams where the system is run by the head coach.

The reality is that those titles are usually just that and are handed out to help assistant coaches have some upward mobility in the head coaching cycle each year and at times justify pay raises.

What’s important is that offenses (and defenses for that matter) are collaborative with numerous coaches able to contribute.

After all, does anyone actually believe that Kugler suddenly has more responsibility in the run game than he already had?

Certainly, Kingsbury and Co. have work to do reviewing the consistency issues the offense had down the stretch, and they will look to accomplish that together. Turner and Jefferson should play a large part in that self-scouting with Jefferson bringing a fresh view, while veteran offensive assistant Jerry Sullivan (77 years old in July and a 26-year NFL coach), should also be leaned on, assuming he returns.

Kugler will also be tasked with figuring out whether the offensive line, especially on the interior, needs to be stronger and more physical to keep pass rushers away and create more consistency in the ground game.

Negative plays, whether from penalties or minus yards in the running game, doomed the Cardinals in 2020 and was often the difference in winning eight games instead of at least 10 in a league where there is such a thin line between winning and losing.