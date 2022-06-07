Where does Kliff Kingsbury land on Pro Football Focus' list of top head coaches in the NFL?

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been in lock-step with quarterback Kyler Murray since both entered the league in 2019. After posting a 36-40 coaching record with Texas Tech, Kingsbury has worked his way into .500 territory — compiling a 24-24-1 regular-season record with Arizona.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently ranked the top head coaches in the NFL and Kingsbury made it into the top five on their subjective list.

PFF put the head coaches into four tiers and Kingsbury was the first named in the one titled "Good Coaches." Kingsbury was ranked at No. 4, with the "Hall of Fame Coaches" Bill Belichick (Patriots) at No. 1, John Harbaugh (Ravens) at No. 2 and Andy Reid (Chiefs) at No. 3.

"Outside of quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Kingsbury has not had much to work with in terms of offensive talent in the desert, yet he's still managed to make the offense hum," PFF's Conor McQuiston wrote. "Unfortunately, Kingsbury has left much to be desired on the defensive side of the ball thus far."

Kingsbury was ranked as the best NFC West head coach. Right after Kingsbury, Pete Carroll of the Seahawks came in at No. 5, Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers was ranked at No. 7 and Sean McVay of the Rams placed No. 11.

PFF's rankings are analytically-based. It's somewhat surprising to see Shanahan and McVay behind Kingsbury. McVay is the reigning Super Bowl-winning head coach and Shanahan has made it to the Super Bowl and recently made it to the NFC Championship game in the 2021 season.

PFF has a counter argument to ranking head coaches with playoff rosters. Their emphasis is on how a coach would do with an average roster and not actual results.

"It's easy to win games with good players," McQuiston wrote. "Barring a calamity or an incredibly poor surrounding roster, most competent NFL coaches would still manage to be competitive for a playoff spot with Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback."

The Cardinals and Kingsbury did make the playoffs in 2021, which wasn't expected by outsiders prior to the season (DraftKings gave the Cardinals the 10th-best NFC playoff odds). However, Arizona faltered in the second half — losing six of their last nine games, including the playoff loss to the Rams.

Despite the second-half shortcomings, the Cardinals have shown improvement in Kingsbury's tenure. Arizona went from five wins in 2019 to eight in 2020 and then to 11 in 2021. In the offseason, the Cardinals extended general manager Steve Keim and Kingsbury through 2027.

Arizona's offense is Kingsbury's baby. PFF ranked Kingsbury third out of 26 experienced head coaches in the offensive department. He's contributed to the success of Murray', who has had two Pro Bowls in his four NFL seasons. On defense, PFF ranked Kingsbury 23rd out of 26.

There will be various opinions on PFF's ranking of Kingsbury. No matter what, Kingsbury will be put to the task early in 2022 because of the six-game suspension of Hopkins and a difficult opening schedule that includes the Chiefs, Raiders and Rams.