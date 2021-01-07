Cardinals Haason Reddick Surprised to not Receive Defensive Player of the Month

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick tweeted he was surprised he was snubbed for the NFC Defensive Play of the Month award.

Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Haason Reddick woke up Thursday morning believing that he had hardware coming his way.

When the NFL announced that Washington Football Team rookie defensive end Chase Young won the season's final NFC Defensive Player of the Month award, Reddick tweeted his thoughts.

"No DPOTM? Wow"

Over the final five weeks of the regular season, Reddick led all other defenders in sacks with 7.5 and had twice as many forced fumbles than anyone else with six.

His six-sack, three-forced fumble performance against the New York Giants made history as he set the Cardinals franchise record for sacks in a game.

He won NFC Defensive Player of the Week for that outing.

Reddick was a breakout story this season for Arizona. Over the last three seasons for the former first-round pick, he bounced around positions and in and out of the lineup. Arizona did not pick up his fifth-year option before the 2020 season. But, he finally found a home on the edge.

"I knew I wanted to be a double-digit (sacks) guy this year," Reddick said. "The fact that I was able to achieve that goal, this whole year has been special to me. I feel like a lot of people doubted me and I knew what I could do."

Compared to Young, Reddick had more than twice as many sacks 7.5-3 and forced fumbles 6-2 in the final month. The Cardinal also had more tackles for loss 5-3, tackles 19-17 and the two players tied with seven quarterback hits.

A lot of Reddick's production came from one game, but he and Young both had at least one sack in three of the final five weeks.

Where Young edged him was in passes defensed 3-1 and in touchdowns. Young returned a fumble recovery 47 yards to the house on Dec. 13 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Young's team also stepped up in their win-and-in test in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles to make the playoffs, while the Cardinals failed to do so against the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles did controversially bench their starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter, though, which made Washington's path more clear.

Still, Young had a sack, three quarterback hits and a fumble recovery in a must-win game. Reddick did not get to the quarterback and had one tackle for loss against the Rams.

However, over the span of the final month, Reddick had the statistical case to win the award. Perhaps since Young was the 2020 second overall pick and likely Defensive Rookie of the Year, the league wanted to highlight a young star.

Or, Reddick's previous "bust" label resulted in him getting overlooked. He also did not make the Pro Bowl despite finishing the season second in forced fumbles, tied for fourth in sacks and third in tackles for loss.

Regardless, Reddick did reach his personal goals for the season and proved that he can be among the top pass rushers in the league as he enters free agency. Perhaps he will get more trophies in the future, but whether or not it is for the Cardinals will be determined this offseason.