On Thursday, former Cardinals linebacker Kylie Fitts announced via his Instagram page the decision to step away from the football field with the following message:

"After 21 years of playing, football has come to an end for me. Due to too many concussions and the severity of my recent one, it is no longer safe for me to continue to play. I am so grateful for this game and everything it has taught and brought into my life. Thank you to all my coaches and teammates throughout my career. I am also so thankful for my family and wife who have supported me through all the ups and downs and special thank you to my dad. Spent countless hours, early mornings and late nights helping me reach my goal of always wanting to play in the NFL. I believe we were created beyond just playing the game. I know God has great plans for me and my family and I’m so excited for what he has in store for me next!"

Fitts played 114 special-teams snaps for the Cardinals last season before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 22. He also played 22 defensive snaps for Arizona in the six games he played last season.

Fitts initially arrived in the league as a sixth-round selection in 2018. He latched on to the Cardinals after being released in August of 2019.

In 2020, Fitts played in 13 games before landing on injured reserve with a hand injury.

Following the 2020 season, the Cardinals placed an exclusive-rights free-agent tender on Fitts on March 15. He later signed on April 15.

Now, a year to the day later, Fitts made the decision to hang his cleats up.

The Cardinals did not tender him as a restricted free agent this offseason.