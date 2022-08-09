The Cardinals added another cornerback Tuesday as they search for depth and perhaps a diamond in the rough.

Cortez Davis (5-11, 188) was one if six corners that had tryouts Monday. The others were John Brannon, Maurice Canady, Rodney Clemons, Sean Davis and Jameson Houston. To make room on the roster, cornerback Nate Brooks was waived.

Davis attended Hawaii where he played 35 games over three seasons and had 131 tackles (97 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, 34 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He played 12 games last year and led the nation with 19 passes defensed and was named second-team All-Mountain West. Davis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos on May 13, but was waived four days later.

Since Darrell Baker Jr. was signed as a rookie free agent by the Cardinals after the draft, the only other addition at the position has been Josh Jackson. Baker has missed two days of practice this week with an unknown injury.

Asked about the position Monday and how Marco Wilson is doing, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “There's no doubt I've been impressed with (Antonio) Hamilton. He's stepped in, second year in the system, super competitive, very athletic, contributed a lot on special teams last year and when we needed him stepped up in that role.

“He's really played well in camp, but we need Marco and we need another one of those young guys to really come on. That's a position I think that depth-wise we are in search of the next guy that's going to come along and make us feel good about him (Wilson) going in and playing meaningful plays.”

Jackson, who was signed after a tryout during minicamp in June, started camp with a bang, but has leveled off.

He said Tuesday, “It’s been good. Gotta keep stacking the days. I feel like I was off to a good start; had some positive days, had some negative days, but I gotta balance it out. And you got to just have more positive than bad.”

Asked about getting up to speed after joining the team late in the offseason, Jackson said, “I just put in a lot of extra work, whether it's after practice, watching more film with Coach so I feel like that really helped me progress and just learn the defense a lot faster than what it was like in other places, having the time, having the offseason to study. But I feel like now I’m just really focused on having extra time and just staying late.”

He's looking forward to the preseason opener Friday night in Cincinnati.

He said, “Still gotta keep proving. So that's why preseason is gonna be big. Started out good, and I had some down days, but gotta keep proving, gotta keep showing them what I can do. Just keep being confident.”