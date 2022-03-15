Skip to main content

Cardinals Lose Two Offensive Weapons Monday

Arizona saw a handful of key departures on offense on the first day of of legal negotiating prior to the official beginning of free agency Wednesday.

The first day of the legal negotiating period is drawing to a close, and the Arizona Cardinals experienced significant activity before the official start of the league year Wednesday. 

Monday marked the first time teams could have allowable contact with free agents outside of their own club, unofficially starting the offseason frenzy of free agency. The Cardinals approached this week with 21 unrestricted free agents, leaving room for vast changes to occur on a roster that had previously ended a six-season playoff drought. 

The Cardinals began it all by releasing linebacker Jordan Hicks on March 9 while also tendering receiver Antoine Wesley and running back Jonathan Ward (exclusive-rights free agents) before restructuring linebacker Devon Kennard and guard Justin Pugh's contracts. 

Arizona has already welcomed back some fan favorites, as tight end Zach Ertz, running back James Conner, backup quarterback Colt McCoy, defensive end Michael Dogbe and linebacker Dennis Gardeck all agreed to return to the Cardinals prior to hitting the open market.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, the Cardinals did experience a couple of losses from their arsenal of weapons on offense. 

Cardinals Lose Two Offensive Weapons in Hectic Day

WR Christian Kirk

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk got perhaps the most eye-opening deal of the day when inked a reported 4-year deal worth $72 million that could potentially reach up to $84 million. Kirk shocked nearly everybody and set the bar high for young receivers looking to get paid despite practically the entire league believing he was vastly overpaid.

The Cardinals were never going to enter that bidding war.

RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds

Scaling back to contracts everybody thought to be realistic, the Cardinals lost one of their feature backs when Edmonds reportedly agreed to a two-year/$12.6 million deal with $6.1 million guaranteed. 

Realistically, the Cardinals were only going to afford one of their two backs from last season. The team opts for the tough running style of James Conner, but Edmonds doesn't make out too harshly either.

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Colt McCoy
News

Arizona Cardinals: Colt McCoy, Dennis Gardeck Re-sign

By Howard Balzer5 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (67) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
News

Arizona Cardinals: Justin Pugh Accepts Pay Cut

By Howard Balzer7 hours ago
James Conner
News

Arizona Cardinals: James Conner Agrees to Contract

By Howard Balzer7 hours ago
© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Zach Ertz Staying with Cardinals on Three-Year Deal

By Donnie DruinMar 13, 2022
Kyler
News

My Take: Kyler Murray Wants to Win; Contract Should Address That

By Howard BalzerMar 11, 2022
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium.
News

The Truth About Kyler Murray's Cap Charge in 2022

By Howard BalzerMar 11, 2022
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Bank on Youthful Linebacker Corps to Emerge in 2022

By Donnie DruinMar 11, 2022
© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Free Agency: Wide Receiver Ideas

By Alex WeinerMar 11, 2022