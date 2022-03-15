Cardinals Lose Two Offensive Weapons Monday
The first day of the legal negotiating period is drawing to a close, and the Arizona Cardinals experienced significant activity before the official start of the league year Wednesday.
Monday marked the first time teams could have allowable contact with free agents outside of their own club, unofficially starting the offseason frenzy of free agency. The Cardinals approached this week with 21 unrestricted free agents, leaving room for vast changes to occur on a roster that had previously ended a six-season playoff drought.
The Cardinals began it all by releasing linebacker Jordan Hicks on March 9 while also tendering receiver Antoine Wesley and running back Jonathan Ward (exclusive-rights free agents) before restructuring linebacker Devon Kennard and guard Justin Pugh's contracts.
Arizona has already welcomed back some fan favorites, as tight end Zach Ertz, running back James Conner, backup quarterback Colt McCoy, defensive end Michael Dogbe and linebacker Dennis Gardeck all agreed to return to the Cardinals prior to hitting the open market.
However, the Cardinals did experience a couple of losses from their arsenal of weapons on offense.
WR Christian Kirk
Kirk got perhaps the most eye-opening deal of the day when inked a reported 4-year deal worth $72 million that could potentially reach up to $84 million. Kirk shocked nearly everybody and set the bar high for young receivers looking to get paid despite practically the entire league believing he was vastly overpaid.
The Cardinals were never going to enter that bidding war.
RB Chase Edmonds
Scaling back to contracts everybody thought to be realistic, the Cardinals lost one of their feature backs when Edmonds reportedly agreed to a two-year/$12.6 million deal with $6.1 million guaranteed.
Realistically, the Cardinals were only going to afford one of their two backs from last season. The team opts for the tough running style of James Conner, but Edmonds doesn't make out too harshly either.