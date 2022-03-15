Arizona saw a handful of key departures on offense on the first day of of legal negotiating prior to the official beginning of free agency Wednesday.

Monday marked the first time teams could have allowable contact with free agents outside of their own club, unofficially starting the offseason frenzy of free agency. The Cardinals approached this week with 21 unrestricted free agents, leaving room for vast changes to occur on a roster that had previously ended a six-season playoff drought.

The Cardinals began it all by releasing linebacker Jordan Hicks on March 9 while also tendering receiver Antoine Wesley and running back Jonathan Ward (exclusive-rights free agents) before restructuring linebacker Devon Kennard and guard Justin Pugh's contracts.

Arizona has already welcomed back some fan favorites, as tight end Zach Ertz, running back James Conner, backup quarterback Colt McCoy, defensive end Michael Dogbe and linebacker Dennis Gardeck all agreed to return to the Cardinals prior to hitting the open market.

However, the Cardinals did experience a couple of losses from their arsenal of weapons on offense.

Cardinals Lose Two Offensive Weapons in Hectic Day