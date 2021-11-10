Cardinals LS Aaron Brewer Suffers Broken Arm, Kyler Murray Remains Day-to-Day

The Cardinals are looking to add a new long snapper after Brewer got hurt against the 49ers Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals long snapper Aaron Brewer broke his arm Sunday and will miss "a number of weeks," according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Brewer has not missed a game since 2016, but the Cardinals will need to find a replacement at that spot.

Guard Sean Harlow took over for one long snap Sunday after Brewer's injury, but Kingsbury said the team will bring in someone new to take over.

Arizona tried out three long snappers Tuesday: Beau Brinkley, Colin Holba and Kyle Nelson. Last Friday, they had a tryout with Hunter Bradley.

Brinkley has the most experience on that list, having played every game for the Tennessee Titans from 2012-2019. He played seven games for the Titans in 2020 before being released on Nov. 3. Since then, he has only had a three-day stay on the Detroit Lions practice squad earlier this season.

Kingsbury said Harlow would remain the emergency long snapper.

The Cardinals head coach also gave updates on several other injuries.

He said quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remain day-to-day after they each missed Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Offensive linemen Max Garcia and Justin Pugh, Arizona's starting guards Sunday, each left the game with injuries and are also day-to-day.

"We'll see how they progress throughout the week," Kingsbury said.

Finally, wide receiver A.J. Green remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

"A.J. is still in the protocol as of today, but we're hoping that that will change within the next couple of days," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals made several roster moves Tuesday including two COVID-19 replacements from the practice squad, but Kingsbury said the team will have room for Green should he clear the protocols.