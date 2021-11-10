Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cardinals LS Aaron Brewer Suffers Broken Arm, Kyler Murray Remains Day-to-Day

    The Cardinals are looking to add a new long snapper after Brewer got hurt against the 49ers Sunday.
    Author:

    Arizona Cardinals long snapper Aaron Brewer broke his arm Sunday and will miss "a number of weeks," according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

    Brewer has not missed a game since 2016, but the Cardinals will need to find a replacement at that spot. 

    Guard Sean Harlow took over for one long snap Sunday after Brewer's injury, but Kingsbury said the team will bring in someone new to take over. 

    Arizona tried out three long snappers Tuesday: Beau Brinkley, Colin Holba and Kyle Nelson. Last Friday, they had a tryout with Hunter Bradley.

    Brinkley has the most experience on that list, having played every game for the Tennessee Titans from 2012-2019. He played seven games for the Titans in 2020 before being released on Nov. 3. Since then, he has only had a three-day stay on the Detroit Lions practice squad earlier this season.

    Kingsbury said Harlow would remain the emergency long snapper. 

    Read More

    The Cardinals head coach also gave updates on several other injuries. 

    He said quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins remain day-to-day after they each missed Sunday's game against the 49ers.

    Offensive linemen Max Garcia and Justin Pugh, Arizona's starting guards Sunday, each left the game with injuries and are also day-to-day.

    "We'll see how they progress throughout the week," Kingsbury said. 

    Finally, wide receiver A.J. Green remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    "A.J. is still in the protocol as of today, but we're hoping that that will change within the next couple of days," Kingsbury said. 

    The Cardinals made several roster moves Tuesday including two COVID-19 replacements from the practice squad, but Kingsbury said the team will have room for Green should he clear the protocols. 

    © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals LS Aaron Brewer Suffers Broken Arm, Kyler Murray Remains Day-to-Day

    23 seconds ago
    © Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC
    News

    Cardinals Overtake Bills as Top Team in Total DVOA

    16 hours ago
    A.J. Green
    News

    Cardinals Make Roster Moves, Conduct Tryouts; A.J. Green Appears Out Again

    11 hours ago
    Kyler Sideline
    News

    Cardinals Currently Double-Digit Favorites Over Panthers

    20 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones celebrates a second quarter sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
    News

    Chandler Jones: 'It's Really Hard to Get a Sack'

    23 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during training camp at State Farm Stadium.
    News

    Cardinals Offense Excels Despite O-Line Shuffling

    Nov 9, 2021
    © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals to Evaluate RB Situation After Edmonds Injury

    Nov 9, 2021
    Kingsbury
    News

    Kliff Kingsbury Gives Updates on Injuries Following Win Over 49ers

    Nov 8, 2021