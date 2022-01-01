Cardinals Make Five Roster Moves Ahead of Cowboys Game

The Cardinals activated linebacker Tanner Vallejo from injured reserve and elevated four players from the practice squad to the active roster in advance of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Cardinals made five roster moves Saturday including the activation of linebacker Tanner Vallejo from reserve/injured, designated for return.

Vallejo has played nine games this season with two starts and had 10 tackles on defense and one tackle on special teams prior to getting placed on injured reserve on Nov. 20. He was designated for return this past Wednesday.

The Cardinals also elevated defensive tackle Josh Mauro and cornerback Kevin Peterson to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements

Mauro played in four games (one start) this season after being elevated from the practice squad. He was signed to Arizona’s practice squad on Oct. 19 after spending training camp with the team.

Peterson played the past two weeks after being elevated from the practice squad. He re-signed with the Cardinals practice squad on Oct. 13 after playing in 26 games (four starts) the past two seasons (2019-20) with Arizona.

Tight end David Wells and cornerback Jace Whittaker were also added to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.

Wells originally signed with Arizona’s practice squad on Oct. 20 after spending time on the practice squads of the Colts and Falcons earlier this year. He was briefly on the active roster earlier this season before being placed on reserve/injured. Wells was subsequently activated, released and re-signed to the practice squad. He might be be needed for depth with the possibility that Demetrius Harris (shoulder) won't play Sunday.

Whittaker played four games last season with the Cardinals and had two tackles on defense and two tackles on special teams after spending the majority of the season on Arizona’s practice squad.

Whittaker originally joined the Cardinals in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Arizona.

Both Whittaker and Wells played in Arizona's win over the 49ers in Week 5.