Cardinals Make Two Roster Moves Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals added safety Shawn Williams to the active/non-football injury list on Tuesday.

The NFI designation is for players who get hurt outside of their NFL activities. It could happen when they work out on their own or simply in a non-football situation. But, the active/NFI status means that Williams can return to practice once he heals and can pass a physical. Teams are often conservative at the start of camp because once a player begins practicing, if an injury is aggravated and is serious, the only option is reserve/injured.

Williams signed with Arizona on March 31 as added depth to the safety group. The Cardinals re-signed safety Chris Banjo on the same day.

The veteran safety was a third-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013, and he spent 2013-2020 there. He was teammates with new Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green and cornerback Darqueze Dennard in Cincinnati and got coached for a time by Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

He brings a veteran presence to what was a younger safety group last year with Budda Baker in Year 4, Jalen Thompson in Year 2 and Deionte Thompson in Year 2. How serious his injury is remained unreported Tuesday evening.

The Cardinals made another roster move, waiving defensive end Ryan Bee. The Cardinals added Bee, who played in one career NFL game in 2019 with Washington, on April 15. That was the same day they signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Darece Roberson, who has since been waived and added to the Seattle Seahawks roster.

Bee was cut with an injury waiver, meaning that his contract included a specific injury so he can be waived without having to go on reserve/injured.

On Monday, the Cardinals added cornerback Daryl Worley and center Marcus Henry. Williams still counts on the 90-man roster while the departure of Bee leaves an open spot on the roster.

