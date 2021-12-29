Cardinals CB Marco Wilson Not Looking Good for Sunday; Practice Notebook

It's been a give-and-take week for the Arizona Cardinals as they prepare for the Dallas Cowboys in a pivotal game on Sunday.



Center Rodney Hudson and punter Andy Lee were activated off the reserve COVID-19 list, but edge rusher Markus Golden and guard Sean Harlow were added to it on Monday.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) and running back James Conner (heel) both did not practice last week due to injuries and were inactive for the game against the Colts. Moore stretched with the team on Wednesday, but did not participate in drills during the open portion.

Conner was working out solo on the side field during stretching.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury called them both "day-to-day," and they were listed as non-participants at practice.

"They didn't do much today," Kingsbury said. "We'll see how they feel tomorrow, Friday. We'd love to get them back out there, but it'd be a game-time decision on both guys."

Cornerback Marco Wilson exited Arizona's game against the Colts on Saturday with a shoulder injury in the first half.

He was not on the practice field on Wednesday and likely won't be suiting up this Sunday, either.

"Doesn't look good for this week," Kingsbury said. "So we'll kind of see how it progresses."

Punter/holder Andy Lee was activated from reserve/COVID-19 although he wasn't on the field for the portion of practice open to the media. Punter Ryan Winslow was released from the practice squad.

Practice notes:

Rodney Hudson

Arizona is 8-2 when Hudson is playing and 2-3 without him. He's played at least 95% of the team's offensive snaps eight times this year and in six of them the Cardinals scored 30 or more points.

"I'm excited to have Rod back," quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday. "To have Rob back, leader on the team, his veteran savviness, everything he knows about the game, he definitely brings that."

Hudson did not participate in practice, though, and it's no easy task to jump back in after missing time.

"I hope that he'll be able to go," Kingsbury said. "We think if all goes well, there's a good chance but we got to see how the week goes with his conditioning and how he feels."

If Hudson can start, the Cardinals will either move Max Garcia back to right guard or stick with Josh Jones.

Secondary concerns

There was a visible lack of depth in the Cardinals' secondary at practice.

Not only were they without Wilson during the open part, but also safety Budda Baker (ribs), Robert Alford (injured reserve) and corner Breon Borders (COVID-19).

The Cardinals also reportedly agreed to sign veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Monday, but he has since tested positive for COVID-19, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

The Cowboys have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to offensive weapons and a quarterback, Dak Prescott, who passed for 330 yards (322 in the first half) and four touchdowns last week.

Byron Murphy Jr. and Antonio Hamilton were the only Cardinals corners on the active roster participating in practice. The team also has two corners active on the practice squad: Jace Whittaker and Kevin Peterson.

Reports that the Cardinals were signing cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad were true. A fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019, the 6-foot-2, 210 pound Johnson was on the Dallas practice squad for two weeks earlier this season. The team also announced the signing of cornerback Nate Brooks to the practice squad, while re-signing running back Tavien Feaster to the practice squad the day after releasing him.

Defensive line

The defensive line has had constant turnover this season based on injuries and COVID-19, perhaps more so than other position groups on the team.

That appears to continue this week as Zach Allen (ankle) and Jordan Phillips did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

Allen appeared to have gotten banged up during Saturday's loss, and Phillips was held out against the Colts with a knee injury.

In more optimistic news, J.J. Watt continues to work on the side field to stay in shape.

Linebacker depth

One spot that got multiple bodies back on Wednesday was the linebacker corps.

Tanner Vallejo and Zeke Turner were designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday morning, and they were both at practice.

Turner's role is primarily on special teams while Vallejo was playing regular snaps before going down.

Linebacker Joe Walker played more snaps than Isaiah Simmons on Saturday. Simmons was "dinged up" with a shoulder injury that led to fewer snaps, according to Kingsbury.

"We'll see how he progresses this week, but I expect to see him out there more and more the last couple of weeks," Kingsbury said of Simmons, who was not on the injury report for Wednesday.

Keep calm

Arizona has scored fewer than 20 points in consecutive games for the first time all season.

Murray said that nothing crazy has to happen to get the offense back on track.

"People are making dramatic statements and all this stuff about the team," Murray said. "Everybody's got to do their job. Everybody's got to be a little bit better, stop turning the ball over, stop making mistakes, penalties and stuff like that. We'll be fine."

He stressed that the Cardinals are not far off offensively from where they need to be. But with the playoffs approaching, there isn't much time to get back in stride.