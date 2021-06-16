A Breakdown of Arizona Cardinals Rookie Cornerback Marco Wilson

The Cardinals offseason work ended June 10, but it was an important time for the team’s rookies to get a lot of work with the veterans.

This is the seventh in a series that looks at 2021 rookies and the fifth of the team’s seven draft picks: Florida cornerback Marco Wilson.

The story includes a video analysis of Wilson from Ric Serritella of NFL Draft Bible.

The Skinny: Possessing intriguing movement skills, Wilson can change directions in space and carry most wideouts vertically. Featured in a zone-heavy defense during his time at Florida, he primarily played in a lot of Cover-3 and Cover-4 schemes. He will need to transition over to more of a man-based coverage.

What They’re Saying: "I think he's getting a phenomenal player. He will improve on his inconsistencies, without a doubt. He's ultra-competitive. He wants to be great. It's not about proving anyone else wrong. It's about proving himself correct about his ability and what he's trying to get done. I have no doubts about that. He'll do that." – Corey Bell, Florida Gators cornerbacks coach

Tidbit: Became just the second Florida player selected by the Arizona in the last 22 years – tackle D.J. Humphries (24th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft) – and the 11th Gator ever drafted by the Cardinals.

Background: Trained in Arizona with former high-school teammate and fellow 2021 NFL Draft pick Patrick Surtain II. The two were coached by their fathers at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., a program that regularly produces Division I cornerbacks. Wilson, Surtain and Jaguars second-round pick Tyson Campbell played together for the Patriots and won a pair of state titles (2014 and 2016).

How He Fits: The versatility of Wilson is what appealed most to the Cardinals, as they intend to utilize him both on the inside and outside of the secondary. He has bounced back from two torn ACL injuries, so durability, along with consistency, will be two areas to keep an eye on. Cornerback was a glaring weakness, so Arizona is banking on Wilson to be compete instantly.

By the Numbers: The 6-foot, 191-pound Wilson played 36 games (35 starts) during his career at Florida and had three interceptions, 20 passes defensed and 103 tackles. He started nine games last season for the Gators and had 33 tackles, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery while helping Florida to an appearance in the SEC Championship Game. Wilson started 11 games as a true freshman in 2017 and had a team-high 10 passes defensed, becoming one of only four players in program history to start at cornerback as a freshman in a season-opener. A Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native, Wilson set career highs in 2019 with 36 tackles and three interceptions after missing the 2018 season with a knee injury.