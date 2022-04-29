Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown did not like how he was utilized in the Ravens' offensive scheme.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown was granted his trade request on Thursday when the Baltimore Ravens sent him to the Arizona Cardinals for a first-round pick.

Brown told Brandon Marshall and Leger Douzable of I Am Athlete on SiriusXM that the request had everything to do with scheme fit and how he was utilized.

The 5-foot-9 speedster played in a Baltimore system that ran lots of heavy packages.

The Ravens led the league in 22-personnel percentage last year and were third in 21-personnel, according to Sharp Football Analysis.

Brown averaged 18.3 yards per reception at Oklahoma and 11.1 last season. Of his 91 receptions in 2021, 69 were inside 10 yards or behind the line of scrimmage while five were beyond 20 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

"It was one of those things that I felt like they didn't need me," Brown said. " . . . They're gonna be in a good situation regardless. So it was one of those things that I just wanted to get to a situation where I could be happy and that I can contribute the way I know I can.”

Now, he'll get that chance with Arizona and his college quarterback from Oklahoma, Kyler Murray.

Arizona runs a much more spread-out offense living in 11-, 12- and even 10-personnel.

The Cardinals see him as a better scheme fit, as head coach and play-caller Kliff Kingsbury runs a more similar system to what Brown saw at Oklahoma.



General manager Steve Keim told reporters on Thursday that he sees Brown filling into 2021 lead receiver Christian Kirk's role from last year with more malleability to move around. Kirk left in free agency this offseason.

"The more playmakers we can have, the better," Kingsbury said Thursday. "Dynamic guy who can take the top off, inside, outside and I think he's just scratching the surface . . . We really feel like he fits what we do, played in a similar scheme in college with Lincoln (Riley) and so it should be a quick learning curve, as well."

The newest Cardinals' desire to move on did not have to do with targets, either, as he still finished 10th in the NFL with 146 last season.

He said he's used to sharing the ball and anticipates doing so with his new team.

"In college, I've had guys around me, CeeDee Lamb, I played with Mark Andrews, it's not about the targets," Brown said. "It's about what type of targets. What are guys good at, put everybody in a position to do what they do good. And it's up to you to make the most out your opportunity."

Brown also appreciates that he will line up alongside or opposite receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona, which will take the attention of opposing top cornerbacks away.

He has yet to play with a receiver of Hopkins' stature in the NFL and sees it as an opportunity to find more space.

"I'm excited to get some one-on-one matchups and spread the field," he said.

Brown wants to fit in where he sees his skillset work best, and he believes that will be the case with the Cardinals.