Michael Menet Arizona Cardinals Rookie to Watch

Offseason programs ramped around the NFL last week with the potential of three weeks of OTAs, followed by mandatory minicamps.

However, with veterans pushing for non-attendance at the on-field workouts, some teams have decided to scale back OTAs and eliminate the minicamp.

That was the case with the Cardinals. Following discussions between players, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim, the team reduced the number of allowed OTAs from 10 to three. The mandatory minicamp is still scheduled for June 15-17.

This week’s OTA on June 2 will be open to the media.

This is the third in a series that looks at 2021 rookies and the first of the team’s seven draft picks: Penn State center Michal Menet.

The Skinny: Menet possesses sound technique, proper hand placement and frequently generates force in the run game by locking his elbows when engaged with defenders. He gets out of his stance extremely fast, while demonstrating quick feet and natural athleticism. Possesses the fundamentals and intangibles to last a while.

What They’re Saying: “Everybody knows he had a storied career. He’s been an unbelievable player. His work ethic is unparalleled. We also did a tape a few days ago to let the clubs know that Michal is ready to go. Everybody was positive.”—Joel Segal, Agent

What Menet Said About Teammate Rodney Hudson: “I’m extremely excited to learn from him and help contribute to this team however I can, whatever my role is going to be. I’m very excited to learn from him. In my opinion, he’s one of the best centers in the league right now, so I’m just excited to learn from him. I think he does things very, very well. I think first and foremost, he just carries himself very well as a player, and as a leader, I think, at the center position is something that's very pivotal, just being able to have that. It's almost like a quiet authority. Throughout the team, we’re kind of looked at as just the guy that puts everybody on the same page. And you know, if things go wrong, ultimately it comes back to you as far as the 0-line goes.”

Tidbit: Selected one spot before fellow Nittany Lions offensive lineman Will Fries (248th overall by the Colts), marking the first time Penn State had multiple offensive linemen picked since 2009 when Rich Ohrnberger (123rd overall to New England) and A.Q. Shipley (226th overall to Pittsburgh) were drafted. Both Ohrnberger and Shipley played for Arizona during their NFL careers.

Background: Three-year starter, two-time team captain and two-time All-Big Ten honoree at Penn State. Named third-team all-conference after helping lead the Big Ten's second-ranked offense (430.3 yards per game) in 2020. Received the Dick Maginnis Memorial Award as the team's most outstanding offensive lineman on the 2019 Nittany Lions team that finished 11-2, ranked ninth in the final AP poll and won the Cotton Bowl. The 6-foot-4, 301-pound Menet finished his college career by starting in each of the final 34 games he appeared in and played a total of 46 games.

How He Fits: A smart leader and team captain during his time with the Nittany Lions, Menet brings plenty of big-stage experience and position versatility. His ability to play all three positions along the interior offensive line will help bolster his chances of making the Cardinals 53-man roster.