Cardinals Monday Injury Update: Byron Murphy Day-to-Day

During Sunday's 37-20 Cardinals victory over the Los Angeles Rams, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. made a huge play on an interception during L.A.'s second drive.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford aired the ball out deep to receiver DeSean Jackson, who had Murphy beat by a couple of steps. Murphy showed his closing speed, made up the ground and caught the ball in the air.

The takeaway led to a Cardinals touchdown drive, their first of the game.

But, Murphy Jr. had to come out soon after with a ribs injury. While he missed a few snaps, he was jogging on the sideline to see if he could come back in.

He eventually did, and he played 48 defensive snaps. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave an update on his status for this week.

"He'll be day-to-day," Kingsbury said on his Monday Zoom call with the media. "We'll see how it progresses tomorrow. If he can go on Wednesday, he'll go. If not, we'll take another day."

Murphy said during his postgame press conference that he will be fine, that he only has a "spot" on his ribs.

Kingsbury also gave updates on defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who has not appeared in a game this season while on the reserve/injured list.

"He's progressing," Kingsbury said. "I would say he's week-to-week at this point, but he's definitely made progress."

Phillips played in just nine games last season for the Cardinals due to injuries after he signed as a free agent.

The Cardinals will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. An injury report will be released Wednesday afternoon.