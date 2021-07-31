Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Loves Him Some Aaron Rodgers

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray loved what Aaron Rodgers said this week and also believes input from players should be welcome.

In a week where Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers laid bare his feelings in a more than 30-minute press conference, it was only natural that other quarterbacks would be asked about what Rodgers did.

So it was that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was asked after practice Friday about Rodgers’ comments.

“I loved it,” Murray quickly said, but then added, “I'm not Aaron Rodgers though.”

He was asked, was it the honesty, to which Murray responded, “yeah. I don't that people like to sugarcoat s--- in this league. I just loved how real he was with it. I think a lot of people feel like that. But, if you haven't earned the right to say something like that, then you should not say anything along those lines, but I loved it. I keep it real.”

He then admitted, “Between us, I'll sugar coat with y'all.”

The subject then turned to players, especially quarterbacks, voicing their opinion to teams about players they’d like to see sign with the team or stay.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to the media before Murray Friday, and he said Murray does provide his opinion.

Kingsbury said, “Those guys have as good a feel for players, players’ personalities, and talent as any of us because they have been on the field and they have worked with them. I do think that goes a long way. I like, and (general manager) Steve (Keim) is the same way, we talk to Kyler about different players he likes, whether it be receivers, linemen, and we like having that dialogue. Gives you a different perspective.”

In April, two days before the draft, Murray was on NFL Network and was asked if he’s listened to.

“I do believe I think I have an influence in it,” Murray said. “I don’t know why I wouldn’t. I think if you’ve got a guy at quarterback, you trust him and you want him to be the face of the franchise for a lot of years, I think he should have an influence. Everything is technically built around the quarterback. I think I have that relationship with Steve and Kliff. I’m excited to see what we do on Thursday.”

Friday, when told what Kingsbury had said, Murray offered, “Coach Kingsbury, he played quarterback, so I think he understands it. You like to have a say in what goes on. You like to have a say in guys you’d want to play with, because at the end of the day, we’re the ones on the field. We go through it. We see it every day. We know who is good.

“We can only give our opinion. It is what it is. They can take it and run with it however they may. That's usually how it ends up happening. So I would love to. I just hope to continue to build a relationship and be able to do that.

He then acknowledged the juice that Rodgers has earned.

Murray concluded, “At the end of the day, Aaron Rodgers is what, Year 17 for him? And he's won Super Bowls. You’ve got to earn that.”