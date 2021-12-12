Arizona Cardinals: A Look at My Cause, My Cleats

For the sixth consecutive season, NFL players are wearing custom-painted, cause-inspired cleats to raise awareness for various non-profit organizations and causes. My Cause My Cleats games began in Week 13 and continues this week and in Week 15 for teams having their first home game during the three-week window.

"'My Cause My Cleats' allows players to shine a light on the causes they hold dear and the incredible work they do to help others year-round," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “We are grateful and humbled by their commitment to make a difference and this program allows them to share their passions with the world."

Numerous Cardinals will be displaying their special shoes during Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

T Kelvin Beachum: Arts, Phoenix Art Museum

Beachum was selected as the team's NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year this past week, and is involved in a variety of organizations. An obvious question for hiom was wondering what he had picked for his cleats.

"This year, I've focused on STEAM: Science, technology, arts and math," he said. "The A is what's important; to share the arts. So putting the Phoenix Art Museum on my cleats this year I actually did a photoshoot with the staff, the media team here. (Team photographer) Derrick (Spencer); I got to give him a huge shout-out, did a phenomenal job of shooting the cleats. So, excited to be able to support something local here in town. I think the arts are something that's neglected from time to time, and to be able to talk about the creatives and some of the the people that are providing history, cultural history, is something that I wanted to bring awareness to."

Asked if he was particularly creative growing up, Beachum said, "No, not at all. I'm not going to lie to you. My wife is actually more artistically inclined than I am. (When) we went on our honeymoon, we actually bought our first piece on a cruise ship. And that was something that, as newlyweds, we wanted to start. Get some together and she picked it out. And I will say half the art that we own is stuff that she's had an eye for. So, it's something that we've done as a family.

"Now my kids are understanding it, starting to understand what art looks like and that actually have an appreciation for it. So, again, this is something that is a family affair. This is not just a Kelvin Beachum thing. That award is not just for Kelvin, it's for the Beachum family."

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.: Morquio Syndrome, National MPS Society

Morquio syndrome is a rare genetic condition that affects a child's bones and spine, organs, and physical abilities. Children with this condition are missing or don't produce enough of the enzymes that break down sugar chains naturally produced in the body. It is estimated to occur in one of every 200,000 births and is progressive as children get older.

Murphy said two cousins, Justin and Kiki, that he grew up with and that he has been with his entire life have the syndrome.

Said Murphy, “Justin was actually able to walk back when I was probably around like three or four. I'll probably say for a couple years. Then after that, he couldn't walk. His sister Kiki; she's able to walk still. I just felt like I had to support them because I've been with them my whole life.”

G Max Garcia: Human Trafficking International, Justice Mission

Garcia said the organization has mission trips to the Dominican Republic and “they combat sex trafficking, child labor, a multitude of things. Just fighting for human rights. I think that's something that is very important. And it's something that we've seen it explode in the last few years. So that's something that I want to be a part of that I have been a part of and that means something to me.”

NT Corey Peters, Youth Education, Peters Educational Enrichment Project (PEEP)

The work of Peters’ foundation became especially important when schools were closed during the beginning of the pandemic. Through Zoom, he was able to reach many young students with reading programs.

Peters said, “We do a lot of work with mostly elementary school, but just school children in general trying to encourage reading, just filling in the gaps any way that we can. We do a lot of holiday-based donations and drive-through pickup systems and stuff like that. And that's just been one of the biggest things for me throughout my life.

“Teachers, coaches, people that I've met through schools have had the biggest influence on my life. Especially as it relates to football, I've had high-school football coaches that drove lots of kids home and really dedicated their time and for no money, just to help us out. And so I feel it's my responsibility to pay that forward and continue to try to help kids that may need this or that and my foundation tries to figure out how we can be the most helpful.”

C Rodney Hudson: Autism Awareness, Autism Awareness

Hudson explained that he has a godson with autism, “so it has always been something that's always on my heart.”

Two other Cardinals players that won’t be wearing cleats for different reasons, but talked about what they support.

Defensive end Zach Allen said, “I'm not doing the cleats because I'm pretty particular about breaking in cleats. And last year, I tried to break in a new pair of cleats and probably played my worst game ever in my career.”

He added, “I would like to give a shout-out to the American Cancer Society, especially for breast cancer awareness. In my life, I've had a lot of women that have battled that and fought it very strongly and bravely and it's been an inspiration. I know across the country, in the world, there's definitely many, many families and women that are affected by that. So, anything that you guys can do or anybody can do is greatly appreciated.”

Left tackle D.J. Humphries admitted he missed the deadline, but will try and participate in 2022.

“I'm not the best at being prompt and stuff like that,” he said.

Humphries started The Pee Wee’s House Foundation in his hometown of Union, S.C., nine months ago.

Named after his grandmother, Elizabeth Ann, Humphries said in March, “Her nickname was Pee Wee. She was a very strong, stern woman but she was so loving and caring. I always wanted to do something to make her proud. Me and my mother are her only legacy. We’re from a small town, so we’re continuing her name on.”

He recently told reporters, “We do a lot of things trying to reach back to the community. We're actually getting ready to do a Christmas raffle called ‘Hump’s Holiday Raffle.’ We're going to raffle off a few names and do Christmas for the kids.”

With the help of his mother and wife Briyana, Humphries orchestrated a fresh-food initiative in the offseason along with distributing backpacks when the school year was beginning.

He said, “I wasn't able to get down to it because we were in (training) camp, but my mom took over for me and made sure all the kids got backpacks in my hometown. It's been fun getting the beginning stages going; trying to do everything on our own and not trying to kind of water it down and not let too many people get their hands on it is definitely very tedious. But it's fun at the same time.”

One goal of the fresh-food program is to educate people on what is spent at a fast-food restaurant compared to fresh produce at the grocery store.

He said in March, “A lot of neighborhoods in my hometown are kind of locked into a food desert, where you pass more fast-food restaurants and corner stores and liquor stores and things like that before you get to the grocery stores and fresh-food options.”

Following the games where the special cleats are worn, players will donate their cleats by auctioning them on NFL Auction where 100% of funds raised will be donated to the charities they select. Fans may bid on these cleats at NFL.com/Auction. To learn more about each player's cause visit NFL.com/mycausemycleats.

Here are the Cardinals players with special cleats. It includes three players on reserve/injured (running back Chase Edmonds, linebacker Kylie Fitts and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence) and one on the practice squad (offensive lineman Koda Martin). The first reference is to the cause and then the related organizations.

RB Eno Benjamin: Cardiovascular Disease, American Heart Association

RB Chase Edmonds: Disabilities, Special Olympics

TE Zach Ertz: Ertz Family Foundation, Ertz Family Foundation

LB Kylie Fitts: Human Righst, Love 146

DT Leki Fotu: Disease Awareness/Prevention, American Diabetes Association

WR DeAndre Hopkins: Domestic Violence, SMOOOTH

G/T Josh Jones: Youth Education, Boys and Girls Club

LB Devon Kennard: Youth Education, World of Money

NT Rashard Lawrence: Cancer, St. Jude

P Andy Lee: NICU Assistance, Madelyn’s Fund

QB Colt McCoy: Youth Health and Wellness, Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas

LB Isaiah Simmons: Social Justice, Black Lives Matter

S Deionte Thompson: Breast Cancer, American Cancer Society

RB Jonathan Ward: Cancer Awareness, American Cancer Society

WR Antoine Wesley: Foster Care, Together We Rise