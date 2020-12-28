It's Simple: A Cardinals Win Over the Rams in Week 17 Puts Them in the Playoffs

Sunday's loss by the Los Angeles Rams provides the Arizona Cardinals with a clear path to the postseason: Beat the Rams in Week 17 and the Cardinals are in.

It has come down to this for the Arizona Cardinals: They once again control their own destiny and simply need a win over the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday to earn a spot in the NFC playoffs.

Not as if that is a simple thing to accomplish. A loss would eliminate the Cardinals even if the Chicago Bears lose to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17.

That was all made possible by the Seattle Seahawks’ 20-9 victory over the Rams Sunday that clinched the division for the Seahawks, who could still be the No. 1 seed in the conference and have a first-round bye.

AllCardinals has also learned that the Cardinals-Rams game is getting strong consideration to be the Sunday night game on NBC. The decision on that prime-time game could be announced later tonight, but will be revealed by Monday at the latest.

The league seeks to place a game on the final Sunday night that has playoff implications and that won’t be affected by the results of earlier games.

In fact, the Cardinals-Rams game would be an elimination game if the Bears defeat the Packers. A win for the Bears would give them a slot in the postseason.

The winner of Cardinals-Rams would then join the Bears in the playoffs with the loser eliminated. If the Bears lose to Green Bay, the Rams would qualify for the playoffs, while a Cardinals win would then eliminate Chicago.

Had the Rams defeated the Seahawks, the Cardinals could have still defeated the Rams next week and missed the postseason by virtue of Chicago's win over Jacksonville and if the Bears beat the Packers next Sunday.

Coincidentally, there are question marks surrounding both quarterbacks. Arizona’s Kyler Murray injured his leg on the team’s final offensive play of the loss to San Francisco Saturday. There have been reports the injury isn’t believed to be serious, but the Cardinals have said very little, save for head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s general comments after the game.

Jared Goff banged his right thumb on Seattle defensive end Benson Mayowa’s helmet in the second half Sunday, but played the remainder of the game.

Asked about Goff’s status for next week, head coach Sean McVay said, “I’m not sure right now. I don’t want to speculate on that. I know he battled, and I have a lot respect for the toughness that he exuded today to be able to finish that game out.”

Since McVay became the Rams’ head coach in 2017, his team has defeated the Cardinals seven consecutive times, including a 38-28 win on Dec. 6 in Arizona.