Skip to main content

Cardinals, NFL Grassroots Program Grants $250K to Install Football Field in Glendale

James W. Rice Elementary School in Glendale will get a new synthetic turf field as part of the NFL's Grassroots Program.

The National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program and the Arizona Cardinals have partnered to grant $250,000 to install a football field at a local elementary school. 

James W. Rice Elementary School in Glendale will get a new synthetic turf field that will be used for multiple sports.

Organizations, schools and parks in 30 cities are being granted a total of $6 million as part of the program, the NFL announced on Wednesday. The program is a partnership between the NFL Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation. 

“The installation of this field will positively impact generations of young people and we are proud to play a part in making it happen,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. 

Read More

“We understand how sports and physical activity of all kinds contribute to establishing a healthy lifestyle. This new field will provide opportunities that may not have otherwise been possible and that is extremely exciting.” 

Other cities that received grants include Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Inglewood, Calif., and New York City. 

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program has granted approximately $58 million to build or revitalize fields since 1998. 

"Over the last two years, we've seen that it's more important than ever to make sure our youth and their families have access to safe and reliable spaces to play and stay active," Alexia Gallagher, vice president of philanthropy and executive director of the NFL Foundation, said in a press release.

The next grant cycle begins on Jan. 31, and the proposal submission deadline is May 31. 

USATSI_17164154_168386758_lowres
News

Cardinals, NFL Grassroots Program Grants $250K to Install Football Field in Glendale

1 minute ago
© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Rookie Season Review: Cornerback Marco Wilson

58 minutes ago
State Farm Stadium
News

Study: Cardinals are Among Top-Voted Franchises That Should be Relocated

6 hours ago
© Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals Nolan Cooney Reserve/Future Contract

21 hours ago
Brian Billick
News

Brian Billick, Howard Balzer Once Killer B's on Radio

23 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) warms up during practice on Sept. 24, 2020, at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, Ariz.
News

Larry Fitzgerald Joins Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee as Chairman

Jan 24, 2022
Los Angeles Chargers president Michael Bidwill looks on during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium.
News

My Take: Who Can We Trust?

Jan 24, 2022
© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals Rookie Season Review: WR Rondale Moore

Jan 24, 2022