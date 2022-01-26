Cardinals, NFL Grassroots Program Grants $250K to Install Football Field in Glendale

James W. Rice Elementary School in Glendale will get a new synthetic turf field as part of the NFL's Grassroots Program.

The National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program and the Arizona Cardinals have partnered to grant $250,000 to install a football field at a local elementary school.

James W. Rice Elementary School in Glendale will get a new synthetic turf field that will be used for multiple sports.

Organizations, schools and parks in 30 cities are being granted a total of $6 million as part of the program, the NFL announced on Wednesday. The program is a partnership between the NFL Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

“The installation of this field will positively impact generations of young people and we are proud to play a part in making it happen,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement.

“We understand how sports and physical activity of all kinds contribute to establishing a healthy lifestyle. This new field will provide opportunities that may not have otherwise been possible and that is extremely exciting.”

Other cities that received grants include Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Inglewood, Calif., and New York City.

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program has granted approximately $58 million to build or revitalize fields since 1998.

"Over the last two years, we've seen that it's more important than ever to make sure our youth and their families have access to safe and reliable spaces to play and stay active," Alexia Gallagher, vice president of philanthropy and executive director of the NFL Foundation, said in a press release.

The next grant cycle begins on Jan. 31, and the proposal submission deadline is May 31.