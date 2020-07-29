Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury referred to this coming NFL season as “uncharted territory,” and one of the areas of concern is how players, especially younger ones, will handle their time away from team facilities.

In a videoconference on Tuesday, as the Cardinals opened training camp with players reporting to their Tempe practice facility for COVID-19 tests, young players were the focus of a question wondering how Kingsbury will reinforce how careful everyone has to be. The current situation with baseball’s Miami Marlins was also mentioned.

Kingsbury said, “You have another sport that's going through it right now that in season you can point to and see what's going right, what's going wrong and how we can try to learn from it. And it's going to take everybody; it's young, old. I feel great about our leadership. I feel great about some of the veterans we have on this team that can help guide those younger players. But it (will) be a work in progress. If you're not learning from these other sport leagues, then you're missing out and we'll definitely be monitoring them and try to adjust from there.”

It's also clear from the 34 NFL players placed on reserve/COVID-19 in the last three days with more expected.

Former NFL player Don Davis, now senior director of player affairs for the NFLPA, was on a call with many players last week when he said they have to police each other. Davis said, “If it was me playing, I’d be damned if someone else was gonna mess with my money.”

What’s notable is that the COVID-19 list is considered a football “injury,” but teams can challenge that and can also discipline players for conduct detrimental, defined as “engaging in High-Risk COVID conduct.”

That conduct specifically bans:

*Attending indoor night club (with more than 15 people);

*Attending indoor bar (other than to pick up food) (with more than 15 people);

*Attending indoor house party (with more than 15 people);

*Attending an indoor music concert/entertainment event (with more than 15 people);

*Attending professional sporting event (other than applicable NFL games or events) (with more than 15 people);

*Attending an indoor religious service attended by more than 25% of the venue’s capacity.

It might be difficult to prove that a player tested positive at one of those prohibited activities, but they can be sure if they violate it, someone will have cell-phone video.