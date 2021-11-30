Arizona Cardinals Rashard Lawrence Designated for Return

Cardinals nose tackle Rashard Lawrence has missed three games and can begin practicing this week before being activated from reserve/injured.

The Cardinals are hoping to help their depth on the defensive line after nose tackle Rashard Lawrence was designated for return from reserve/injured Monday. Lawrence, who was placed on reserve Nov. 6 because of a persistent calf injury, can practice for 21 days before the team makes a decision on his status. He can also be activated at any point before the three-week period ends.

Lawrence spent time on reserve/injured last season because of an injured calf and played only nine games with one start as a rookie.

This season, he has played six games with five starts and was inactive for two games before being placed on reserve. He missed some practice time because of the injury and then experienced a setback after returning to practice.

Lawrence is currently one of 12 Cardinals players on reserve/injured. That includes defensive end Jack Crawford, who was placed on reserve Aug. 24 with an undisclosed injury and is not eligible to return.

Guard/tackle Justin Murray is also out for the remainder of the season after his practice period on designated for return expired last week.

Other Cardinals on Reserve/Injured (date placed on reserve)

Players can be designated for return after missing three games and there is no limit on how many times teams can take advantage of that during the season.

Safety Charles Washington: Sept. 29

Tight end Maxx Williams: Oct. 13

Linebacker Zeke Turner: Oct. 13

Linebacker Kylie Fitts: Oct. 22

Defensive end J.J. Watt: Nov. 6

*Long snapper Aaron Brewer: Nov. 11

*Tight end David Wells: Nov. 11

Running back Chase Edmonds: Nov. 13

Linebacker Tanner Vallejo: Nov. 20

*Brewer and Edmonds will be eligible for return after next Sunday’s game against the Bears.

In another roster note, quarterback Chris Streveler, who was waived last week when the Cardinals signed quarterback Trace McSorley off Baltimore’s practice squad, was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad Monday.