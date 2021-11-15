Cardinals Not Alone Going Down to a Team With Losing Record

The Cardinals were one of four division leaders in Week 10 to be defeated by a team with a losing record.

The Cardinals found themselves in an unusual situation Sunday against Carolina, but they surely weren’t alone in the NFL.

In fact, they were one of four teams either in first place or tied for first place in their division that lost to a team at or below .500. That also happened in Week 9.

If it seems like that is a result unique to this typically strange NFL season, that would be accurate.

This is the first time since 1970 that it happened in Weeks 9 and 10 of a season.

Week 9 Results

The 4-4 Kansas City Chiefs defeated the 7-1 Green Bay Packers, 13-7.

The 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the 5-2 Buffalo Bills, 9-6.

The 4-4 Denver Broncos routed the 6-1 Dallas Cowboys 30-16 and led 30-0 at one point in the game.

The 2-6 New York Giants defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 23-16.

Week 10 Results

The 4-5 Carolina Panthers beat the Cardinals 34-10.

The 2-7 Miami Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Ravens 22-10.

The 3-5 Minnesota Vikings defeated the 5-3 Los Angeles Chargers 27-20.

The 2-6 Washington Football Team knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19.

The eight teams won by a combined score of 187-104 and there were four double-digit victories. Four losers scored 10 or fewer points and only one reached 20.

Now, the Cardinals are tasked with making sure it doesn’t happen again in Seattle next Sunday. The Cardinals will either be alone in first place in the NFC West or tied for the lead depending on how the Rams fare against the 49ers Monday night. (Yes, the Cardinals would technically be in first place even with a Rams victory based on the tie-breaker, but the teams still play each other one more time.)

The Cardinals game against the Seahawks is one of six in the league that fits that same criteria in Week 11 with three being divisional matchups. The others are Baltimore (6-3) at Chicago (3-6), Green Bay (8-2) at Minnesota (4-5), Houston (1-8) at Tennessee (8-2), Indianapolis (5-5) at Buffalo (6-3) and the New York Giants (3-6) at Tampa Bay 6-3).

Five of the Cardinals’ final seven games are against teams that currently are .500 (Indianapolis) or have losing records (Seattle twice, Chicago and Detroit).

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury knows his team is aware of what can happen in any given week and Sunday provided ample proof.

He said Monday, “We just played a team that was a game below .500 and got beat up, so we understand. Each and every week in this league, you better bring it, or you'll get embarrassed and you see that around the league every week with some of these scores. There's a lot of parity this season as there always is and so we've definitely learned our lesson.”

The Red Sea surely hopes so.