Arizona Cardinals July 1 Notebook: Suns NBA Finals Reactions and Roster Rankings

Notes on all-things-Cardinals at the start of July including Suns reaction, DeAndre Hopkins' impact on the receiver market and roster rankings.

It's the beginning of the end.

July is here, the final game-less month of the NFL offseason. The Dallas Cowboys begin training camp in 20 days and the Cardinals, along with most NFL teams, will report to training camp on July 27.

Cardinals react to Suns-Mania

The Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night. The Suns are aiming to win the first championship in team history and complete a rare accomplishment for a Valley team.

The Cardinals have not won the Super Bowl. The Coyotes don't have a Stanley Cup title. The Diamondbacks have one World Series win back in 2001.

The most recent winners have been the WNBA Mercury in 2014 and the Indoor Football League's Rattlers in 2017.

The Cardinals reacted in full force to their local NBA team's triumph, including Suns part-owner Larry Fitzgerald.

DeAndre Hopkins setting the market?

Last year, Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins negotiated his own contract extension with Arizona for two years and an average annual salary of $27.250 million. That is currently the highest in NFL history for a wideout, but may not be for long.

Green Bay Packers All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is in the final year of his contract, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that his price could be even higher than Hopkins:

"Davante Adams and the Packers are expected to try to come to an agreement on a massive contract extension. He will likely be the highest-paid receiver in the league at some point."

Adams is more than a year younger than Hopkins was when he signed his extension. Hopkins' negotiating skills could very well have set the base for what Adams will be asking for, and for star receivers going forward.

Cardinals don't have a top-20 roster?

ESPN published a story Wednesday ranking every NFL team's roster in advance of the season. Pro Football Focus then published that article by Ben Linsey on its site.

Cardinals fans need to scroll down further than they'd think.

The list has Arizona's roster ranked 21st in the league after general manager Steve Keim and the Cardinals spent the offseason in "win-now" mode.

The teams ahead of them include:

Tampa Bay Kansas City Cleveland Buffalo Baltimore Green Bay L.A. Rams Dallas Minnesota Denver San Francisco Washington Tennessee Indianapolis Seattle Pittsburgh New Orleans New England N.Y. Giants LA Chargers

The top 20 includes 10 NFC teams and all three from the NFC West.

The list came with a strength, weakness and x-factor.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is considered the team's greatest strength.

"Kyler Murray has given the Cardinals one of the most efficient rushing attacks in the NFL despite not possessing an elite offensive line or running back. Since 2019, Arizona ranks third in expected points added per run play behind only Baltimore and Tennessee. Murray's speed and the attention that defenses have to pay him on read options is a big part of that success."

Murray will also be running behind All-Pro-caliber center Rodney Hudson this season, whom NFL Media ranked fifth in a story about traded players poised to have the most impact with their new teams. Plus, the additions of receivers A.J. Green and Rondale Moore should add versatility to the passing game, especially Moore who can open the playbook to sweeps, screens and slants.

For the weakness, the story has cornerback slated. The Cardinals patched together their cornerback group this year, a mostly new squad aside from Byron Murphy Jr. Robert Alford is back, and has been an engaged teammate for two years. Because of injuries, he has not played a regular-season snap with Arizona since he first signed in 2019.

"This cornerback group does not match up with a Vance Joseph defense that played more Cover 1 than any other unit in the NFL last season, per PFF's charting. The talent just isn't there for that kind of scheme."

Malcolm Butler was the team's big-name free-agent signing at the position, and he had a bounce-back year in 2020 with the Titans. But he is 31, so Linsey is accounting for decline. The Cardinals used two Day-3 draft picks on corners Marco Wilson (likely slot) and Tay Gowan (outside), so there's some potential in the room, albeit unproven.

Still, the defense performed well in 2020, finishing ninth in pass defense DVOA. That was with lacking-to-poor cornerback play. Is this season's unit really worse off?

The team x-factor is J.J. Watt, who may not be the Defensive Player of the Year favorite he once was, but is still a disruptive force who should benefit from the attention edge rusher Chandler Jones receives.

The Cardinals can be head-scratching to predict considering there are so many new veteran pieces added to one of the most inconsistent 2020 teams (see a victory over the 13-3 Bills and a loss to the third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard-led 49ers).

But, Arizona filled roster holes at kicker, center, cornerback, interior defensive line and wide receiver. Pair that with continued improvement from Murray, and they could have a higher ceiling than several of the teams picked ahead of them.

Hail Murray Finalist

Patrick Breen-USA TODAY Sports

The last-second heave from Murray to Hopkins to defeat the Bills at State Farm Stadium in Week 10 last year is one of four finalists for "Best Play" at the 2021 ESPY Awards.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf running down Cardinals safety Budda Baker in Week 7 is also a finalist.

Fans can vote here.

Christian Kirk feels the urgency

Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football this week. He talked about how he and others in the locker room believe this will be the Cardinals' breakout year:

"We finally feel like we have all the pieces to put it together and really make a push for the playoffs and for a championship. I know guys in the locker aren't expecting anything less than that. We know what opportunity we have at hand, and then we know we have to be better. "We know the opportunity is here, and we have to rise to the occasion, and we have the right guys and the right leadership to do it."

Kirk also said he is ready to have his best season yet.