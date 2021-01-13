Cardinals Offense Had Dubious Late-Game Metrics

The Cardinals struggled to put away teams, which came back to bite them in multiple losses this past season.

The Arizona Cardinals offense was among the league's worst late in close games, per the Football Outsiders metric "DVOA."

DVOA stands for Defense-adjusted Value Over Average . . . adjusted to take into account the quality of offensive opponents. Games within one possession while in the second half or overtime are considered late and close."

FO evaluated the Cardinals offense to have a minus-13 percent DVOA in these situations, which ranked 24th in the NFL. Overall, the Cardinals offensive DVOA was minus-2.4 percent, which was 19th in the league.

Arizona's close late-game metrics only led Carolina, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Chicago, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Washington and the New York Jets. The Colts are the only team on that list that finished the regular season above .500.

In the Cardinals' first and third losses of the season, they led entering the fourth quarter. However, the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins combined to outscore Arizona 16-0 to take games that several Cardinals believed they should have won.

In Arizona's final two losses to San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams, games in which one win would have led to a playoff berth, the Cardinals failed to come back from a one-point and five-point halftime deficit, respectively. The Cardinals scored six combined points in the second halves of those final two games.

The Miami loss was a telling one for late-game strategy inconsistency. The Cardinals were tied 31-31 and driving. On fourth-and-1 from midfield, quarterback Kyler Murray ran for a first down on an option play.

At the Miami 40-yard line, Arizona faced another fourth-and-1. This time, running back Chase Edmonds got the carry up the middle, and was stuffed. The Dolphins then drove and kicked the go-ahead field goal.

With under two minutes remaining, the Cardinals had the ball on fourth-and-1 again in Miami territory. Instead of staying aggressive against a team that had failed to contain Murray all game (106 rushing yards), Arizona opted to attempt a 49-yard field goal. Kicker Zane Gonzalez missed short and the Dolphins held on for the win.

The offense in general looked less aggressive in fourth quarters.

Arizona ran the highest percentage of no-huddle offense in the league, but they eased into a slower attack in the fourth quarter. Just 21.7 percent of their no-huddle plays came in the fourth quarter, per Sharp Football Stats. That is comparable to what they ran in the second quarters of games (22.4 percent), while in the first and third quarters they ran up-tempo more often.

Their no-huddle success rates in the first and third quarters was 51 and 57 percent. In the second and fourth quarters it was 44 and 48 percent.

The Arizona run game also faltered late in games, especially down the stretch. Opponents figured out how to stop the Arizona ground game overall in the second half of the season, and the Cardinals struggled to make adjustments.

In the fourth quarters of games, their rush success rate was the fifth-best in the league through Week 10, per Sharp. In the final seven weeks, it was 26th. They ran up the middle a lot, and during the final seven weeks of the season, they only gained 3.6 yards per carry doing so.

Murray's numbers also dipped, as he was just 14th in the NFC in fourth-quarter passer rating.

He led three fourth-quarter comebacks and had four game-winning drives, but his completion percentage was at its lowest and he threw his most interceptions (four). A pick-six thrown against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 ended their comeback attempt.

The Arizona defense ranked 11th in the NFL in late, close-game DVOA. They also allowed the 11th-fewest points per game in fourth quarters.

On several fronts, the offense failed to reciprocate that effectiveness, which led to a lot of games that went down to the wire. Some the Cardinals held onto, some they let slip, and those made a difference when they missed the playoffs at 8-8.