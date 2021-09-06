Cardinals Offense Hope to Make Titans Defense Pick Their Poison

The Arizona Cardinals have a plethora of weapons available to them, making it hard for defensive coordinators across the league.

The NFL regular season is here, and while fans rejoice/celebrate across the country, teams and coaches vigorously prepare for their first of 17 matchups this season.

For the Arizona Cardinals, they'll be on the road against a strong Tennessee Titans team. The Titans appear to be favorites, and talk around the matchup has certainly centered around their offense.

With players such as quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, how could they not be talked about?

"(We're) very excited for this test against another great team," said linebacker Isaiah Simmons on Monday. "(The Titans have a) great back in Derrick Henry. (They also have) Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Ryan Tannehill. All of them bring something special to the game."

For as much firepower as the Titans possess, the Cardinals have some special players of their own, too. Arizona's playmakers on both sides of the ball appear to be flying under the radar heading into Nashville.

"But you know, the good thing about that is we have players that bring special things to the game as well," said Simmons. "So I'm very excited to see how we match against them. I like the matchup."

The Cardinals and Titans have known their precise Week-1 meeting since May, when the full NFL schedule was released. That's four month's time of preparation for one opponent, as Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will have certainly gotten a head start on the Cardinals' offense.

It's an offense that typically doesn't get overlooked when discussing matchups, starting with a loaded Cardinals receiving corps.

"I like the progress we've seen," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday. "It's a group (where) A.J. (Green) brings a lot of experience. He's a consummate professional. He's been great for that room. Rondale (Moore) has some real explosive traits that we got to be able to utilize. Then you have Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) and Christian Kirk who were here last year who know the system inside and out. So I like what we've seen (out of the receivers); we just have to go out there and perform."

The promising one-two punch of running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner also throws another wrinkle in game-planning with their respective talents. Throw in the versatile talents of wild-card quarterback Kyler Murray, and it feels as if the only thing stopping Arizona from consistently putting points on the board are themselves.

That confidence even trickles down to first-year players who have yet to play their first regular-season game. The aforementioned and speedy receiver Moore spoke about the work ethic the entire team has put forth in the offseason.

"We've got some good guys on this football team, and I think they'll go out there and do their job at a high level. So whatever happens, happens. I have the utmost confidence in everybody on this team," said Moore.

"I think we've been attacking every day the same. From training camp to when I first arrived here. I think it's been the same from everyone. Everyone's been hungry to get better in going about each day, you know, (being) diligent in order to do what they got to do to win."

With so many varying weapons on the Cardinals, Arizona is sure to see a mismatch somewhere on the field. The talent is there, and the creative play-calling is there. Should the Cardinals remain healthy and confident, there will always be opportunities for at least one person to make a play with the ball in their hands.