Not a Sharp Day for the Arizona Cardinals Offense

The Friday-night fireworks of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs visiting Kyler Murray and the Cardinals on ESPN resulted in three total points by the time the backups for each team came in.

The Cardinals first-team offense failed to secure a single first down or finish with positive net yardage in three chances.

"Not real sharp offensively, obviously," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said postgame. "But that happens. They played good defense and we've got a lot to work on this week."

All three possessions from the first-team offense resulted in three-and-outs.

The first finished with a Murray incompletion to rookie receiver Rondale Moore. Murray threw the ball well ahead of Moore, who stopped running in the flat. Kingsbury said this was not a miscommunication, but two players who have not played together long needing to get on the same page.

Moore explained that he was running a drive route with Kansas City in zone coverage. He sat with there being a hole in the defense and Murray evidently expected him to keep going.

The second drive started with an eight-yard scramble from Murray. On third-and-short, he fired a pass to Christian Kirk who could not hang onto the ball with cornerback Mike Hughes in coverage.

The third possession was a disaster.

Murray lost two yards as he escaped the oncoming pass rush out of bounds. On the next play, Chiefs Pro Bowl defensive end Chris Jones fooled left tackle D.J. Humphries with a move to the inside and had a free path to Murray. He poked the ball away and right guard Josh Jones fell on it.

On third down and very long, Murray missed new Cardinals receiver A.J. Green over the middle, another moment in which the quarterback and receiver did not look in synch.

The starting offense ran nine plays and lost a yard. Murray finished with two passing yards on one completion and eight rushing yards.

"I think it gives us something to look forward to Monday," Moore said. "Obviously, we didn't execute like we wanted to. Luckily we get to go to the drawing board and figure it out. I think it's inevitable to hold yourself accountable and go figure it out and see what you can do as a player to help this team. So, whether that be missed assignments or slipping because of the field or whatever the case may have been, you just have to get the job done."

The Cardinals were without multiple starters as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, tight end Maxx Williams and left guard Justin Pugh did not play.

Kingsbury said that is not an excuse for not being sharp in both play-calling and execution.

To Humphries, scoring a touchdown would have been ideal, but he said the "sky is not falling." He added that while it was frustrating in the moment, he does not feel discouraged about where the offense is based on one bad night in the preseason.

"It's one of the things you have to take in stride," Humphries said postgame. "Watch the film and get on to the next one next week. We have another opportunity to try again."

Kingsbury said that Friday's loss does not affect how much he will play his starters next Saturday against New Orleans.