Cardinals Offensive Line Owning Responsibility of Stalled Production

Encapsulated in a stretch that has included losses in four out of the last five games and in three-straight has been a lack of answers by Arizona Cardinals players and coaches for the recent slump.

Entering Week 14 at 6-6, with playoff aspirations on the line, the franchise's offensive linemen have taken it upon themselves to try and ignite the firepower that was evident early on when the Cardinals sat at 5-2 through seven games.

"The offensive line hasn't played well enough in the past three games, but that's the nature of the NFL," left guard Justin Pugh said Tuesday. "That's why when everyone was saying, 'Hey, you guys are ranked (the) No. 1 (offense)' — there's ebbs and flows. Things happen. There's 11 guys on that football field and if one person messes up, the whole offense looks bad. And we've had those instances happen.

"I'm 100 percent involved and have had bad plays and mishaps happen, but we're looking forward to bouncing back and responding and that shows character. The men in the room that we have across the board are going to show up and come back to work and I'm excited to be a part of that."

Arizona leads the NFL in the number of overall penalties committed with 90. The offensive line has directly accounted for around 24.4 percent on false starts alone, having committed a league-leading 22 — not including holding fouls and others committed by offensive linemen throughout the year. The Cincinnati Bengals are second in highest-amount of false starts committed with 21.

Still, the Cardinals have the league's fourth-best rushing offense at 150.6 yards-per-game, only trailing the New England Patriots (150.9), Cleveland Browns (157.8) and Baltimore Ravens (169.0). As a team, Arizona has the second-highest yards-per-attempt average at 5.0, just behind the Ravens' 5.2.

"There's not a question of what everyone's belief in the room is and that's contagious," Pugh said. "That's the precedent that it set at the top for (offensive line) coach (Sean) Kugler and how we're going to approach this. And it trickles down. We're going to continue to work and we're going to continue to grind and we're going to continue to make games grimy up front. I'm very happy to be a part of this group and to be around these group of men. And that's something that will never change. Hopefully that just becomes the gold standard of being an Arizona Cardinals' offensive line and we fall into that way of: You show up when you're supposed to show up, you do what you're supposed to do, you always do your job and give 110 percent."

Offensively, the Cardinals have stagnated during this losing stretch. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday the team is "still searching" for its identity on that side of the ball, despite having the requisite talent needed to win games.

"Knowing all the tools that we have, we've just got to find a way to win these games and get stuff going as an offense," said left tackle D.J. Humphries following Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. "We can't have back-to-back three-and-outs like that. We've got too much talent on our offense to do that. We've just got to put all the pieces together as a unit and get it done. I don't think there's really a science to it or anything like that. It's just us locking in and getting our job done."

With the Minnesota Vikings bouncing the Cardinals out of the final NFC wild card slot based on the tiebreaker, the franchise has four games remaining against the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Rams to mount a playoff run.

In hopes of getting there, Pugh said Kugler has employed a strategy of rotating offensive linemen to keep the starters fresh as the season has gone on. Such was the case Sunday when only Humphries and right tackle Kelvin Beachum played on all 64 offensive snaps. Pugh and right guard J.R. Sweezy played 47 and 42 snaps, respectively, with backup guard Justin Murray playing the combined 39 they missed. Center Mason Cole also split duties with backup Lamont Gaillard, playing 48 and 16 snaps each.

"We did it last year and we saw toward the end of that season we were very successful running the ball, guys were feeling good," Pugh said. "Defensive linemen rotate every two series. They come in and they all get 40-50 snaps and that is the mentality that coach Kugler had with this. We're looking at it and obviously we have a tremendous amount of respect. We've talked about it before, the amount of guys that can play and start in our offensive line room.

"We'll see how it goes moving forward. It's not up to me. Obviously, I love being out there, but I also understand this can really help save our legs and take a game off of our bodies. And hopefully, once we make that playoff push and get into the playoffs, it'll pay dividends in these last few games as well."

With frustrations mounting over the streak of losing football, Humphries said he understands the emotions in the locker room. Yet, it is that eagerness to win that he feels will elevate the team's play and carry them to the playoffs.

"We got a group of guys that just want to win," Humphries said. "When things aren't going well, guys are going to be frustrated because we've got a bunch of competitors on our team. And I think that's just the reality of who we are. Nobody's going to be smiling when we're losing. That's just the group we have. We're a competitive group out, that's what comes with being down. Guys being frustrated, that's a part of it."