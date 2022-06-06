There's no question that the Cardinals will need to weather the storm when DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of 2022 after violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

In that six-game span, wide receiver Marquise Brown, who caught 91 passes with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, will shift into the No. 1 role with last year's top Cardinals reception-getter Christian Kirk joining the Jaguars on a four-year, $72 million deal. The Cardinals still have second-year pass-catcher Rondale Moore and the re-signings of wide receiver A.J. Green, tight end Zach Ertz and 2021 Pro Bowl running back James Conner.

In the draft, the Cardinals selected unanimous All-America tight end Trey McBride in the second round. Arizona also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams to a one-year deal after losing Chase Edmonds to the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Despite the additions and returning players on offense, The 33rd Team has the Cardinals ranked as the worst overall weapon group in the NFC West. The 33rd Team placed the Cardinals in the league's fourth tier, with the group having seven tiers overall. In no order, Arizona joined the Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

"Tier 4 are the teams that have an average group of playmakers," The 33rd Team said. "These teams need to add both talent and depth at their skill positions."

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers were placed in the second tier, while the Seattle Seahawks were listed in the third tier.

"These teams possess high-end talent at the RB1 position and WR1 position, but have question marks as you get further down the line," The 33rd Team said in the description of the second tier. "Many lack high-end TE talent, which is crucial. Others have worries about their top-tier talent staying healthy for the remainder of the season or being the players they once were. While Tier 2 consists of players that help elevate the QB play on offense, they are missing the depth of talent across all of the main offense weapon groups.

"Tier 3 consists of the offensive weapons that are solid, and above average, but lack the depth necessary to be real game-changers across all position groups," The 33rd Team said to describe the third tier. "With the majority of these teams, if their No. 1 player at any of the position groups were to get injured, they would surely regress as an offense. This group contains young and rising talent that could surely see them and their group in Tier 2 moving forward, but there are too many question marks to rank them any higher."

The NFC West is loaded with star-power talent at the skillspositions. It's not easy for the Cardinals to match up with each NFC West team's 1-2 punch. The Rams have Pro Bowl wide receivers Cooper Kupp and newly-signed Allen Robinson II, the 49ers employ wideout Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle and the Seahawks can utilize wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

The Rams are banking on productive full seasons from running back Cam Akers (missed virtually all of the 2021 season with a torn Achilles and returned in the playoffs) and Robinson (missed four games due to a hamstring injury). The 49ers received production out of sixth-round rookie running back Elijah Mitchell and wideout Brandon Aiyuk and hope to see Samuel play despite his contract situation.

There is more room to debate the Cardinals group with the Seahawks group who, according to The 33rd Team, "lack the depth necessary to be real game-changers across all position groups." Rashaad Penny will be competing with rookie running back Kenneth Walker III. Dee Eskridge and Freddie Swain are the team's third and fourth receivers on the depth chart. Noah Fant, who was a part of the Russell Wilson trade, and Will Dissly are the top two tight ends.

Arizona has a combination of young and old to blend with quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals operated similarly in 2021 and ranked eighth in total yards per game, which was better than the Rams and Seahawks.

According to The 33rd Team, 11 teams are ranked lower than the Cardinals and three teams are in Arizona's tier.

You could make the argument Arizona being ranked last in the NFC West is a testament to the level of skill of the division's playmakers.