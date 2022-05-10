Skip to main content

Cardinals Officially Hire Matt Burke; Promote Five Assistants

The Arizona Cardinals officially hired former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke as defensive line coach.

The Cardinals promoted five assistant coaches from previous titles and officially hired a new defensive line coach to replace Brentson Buckner.

Matt Burke joins the staff with 18 years of NFL experience, including two as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and 2018. The addition was reported several months ago.

Burke was the Miami linebackers coach in 2016 with now-Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph running the defense. 

Joseph became the Denver Broncos head coach for the 2017 season, and Burke took his spot on Miami's sideline. 

The two also worked together with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2014-15 as assistant coaches. 

Burke was most recently with the New York Jets as the director of game management in 2021 under head coach Robert Salah. 

The Cardinals also announced the promotion of Shawn Jefferson to associate head coach/wide receivers, Cam Turner to co-pass game coordinator/quarterbacks, Spencer Whipple to co-pass game coordinator, Kenny Bell to chief of staff/offensive assistant and Mike Bercovici to offensive assistant.

Jefferson joined the team as the wide receivers coach last offseason. He played 13 years in the league at receiver for four different teams before turning to coaching in 2006.

Turner is in his fifth year with Arizona. He was originally an offensive assistant in 2018 before becoming an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and eventually the quarterbacks coach last season. 

Whipple made headlines last year taking over head coaching duties in Week 6 when head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Turner both missed the game due to COVID-19. 

He is in his fourth year with the organization after joining as an offensive quality control coach in 2019. 

Bell also joined the team in 2019 after working as the chief of staff at Texas Tech under Kingsbury.

Bercovici, a familiar name in the Valley due to his time as the quarterback at Arizona State, spent the past two years as a coaching assistant with the Cardinals. 

