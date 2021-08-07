Cardinals OL Josh Jones Impressing at Guard After Move Inside From Tackle

It's a wide open race for the Cardinals' right guard spot, but Josh Jones has taken the most of his opportunities.

Earlier this week, AllCardinals published a piece on guard Justin Murray and his potential to win the starting job at right guard after fellow lineman Brian Winters was setback with an undisclosed injury for an unknown amount of time.

Murray has now missed majority of practices this week, including Saturday's Red and White practice. The team hasn't confirmed anything about Murray's status or when he's expected back.

As far as the starting right guard spot is concerned, there's a new person in the driver's seat: Tackle-converted-guard Josh Jones.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury told media on Saturday they've been pleased to see Jones getting the amount of reps he has in the interior.

"Josh Jones is a guy who hopped in there, he's getting lots of reps which is we wanted to see," said Kingsbury. "He's played outside a ton, so sliding him to right guard will be great for him moving forward. We know Justin (Murray) will be back, we know Brian (Winters) will be back hopefully soon. We're really feeling like it's a great opportunity for him to get some guard play."

Moving from tackle to guard may not seem like a tall task to the average person, yet those who play and follow the game of football closely know the differences are almost night and day.

Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries says he has a lot of respect for Jones for making the move.

"I got so much respect for Josh coming in (and switching positions). I mean the kid didn't bat an eyelash. I can imagine if I was in my second year coming from tackle and they were telling me to move the guard, I would've looked at them like they had three heads," said Humphries on Saturday.

"Watching him not even bat eyelash, think about it and go out there, work on his sets and work on it every day and try hard, it's impressive to watch. I like Josh's future, I think he's going to be really good for us."

Humphries then explained how difficult it was to make the move inside after playing tackle for so long.

"It's absolutely different. I don't even know how to equate it to get you to understand. Because going from left to right is like writing with your left hand all day long. I've never even played guard. So I can't even tell you what he's going through, honestly, but I know it's definitely different," said Humphries.

"I know how it feels playing with a tight end beside me (and) how different that is. I could only imagine being in the middle like he is with those big boys, it's a lot different. So I have a lot of respect for what he's doing, he's doing it for the team, he hasn't complained once."

Jones appeared in 13 games last season as a rookie third-round selection, a steal in the eyes of the organization.

It appears as if Jones is set to take first team reps at right guard in the team's first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys next week, as run game coordinator Sean Kugler said on Saturday Jones will likely only take snaps at guard, as opposed to playing at the tackle spot as well.

It's still anybody's game for the final piece of Arizona's puzzle in the offensive line, yet coaches and teammates have really liked Jones' progression thus far.