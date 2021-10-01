Cardinals OL Josh Jones Prepared for Tackle or Guard

The second-year Arizona Cardinal may have to start at right tackle this week given the injuries up front.

Cardinals second-year offensive lineman Josh Jones is adaptable, and has been even before his NFL career began.

The Cardinals Week 1 starting right guard picked up football relatively recently, as a junior in high school. Previously, he played basketball.

Jones laughed on Thursday while telling the media that once he started seeing players 6-foot-5 running point guard, he had to make a business decision. He took up left tackle, which is where he played during his college days at Houston.

Despite starting football later in life, Jones received first-round buzz ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. He slipped to the third round, where the Cardinals picked him up. He did not play right away, though.

"I did switch positions over to the right side and had to learn that side a little bit," Jones said. "Learn the speed of the game in the NFL, how to be a professional at this level so I needed that time to get better and focus on myself. It was really good for me. I was able to come out this year and move fast, play fast."

Jones practiced both at tackle and inside throughout last season and in training camp before he was named the starting right guard.

However, for the Week 3s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum was sidelined with a ribs injury. Cardinals offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler said he felt Jones gave them their best option on the outside while moving veteran Justin Murray to right guard.

"He did an outstanding job," Kugler said Thursday. "He pitched a shutout on 41 (Josh Allen), who I think is a really good pass rusher for Jacksonville. He had some tactical things that he can work through . . . he's going to have some growing pains being as young as he is, but he's a relentless worker and he's got a veteran attitude."

Jones added: "I knew there could be a chance all week at either guard or tackle. I prepared for both. I wouldn't say I feel more comfortable at either or. I'm really versatile, so I feel like I play both at a really high level."

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned that the young lineman had only one day of starter reps at right tackle during the week, but he was impressed by the performance.

Jones' willingness to do either gives the team needed depth at both spots, especially this week and moving forward.

This Sunday, the Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Southern California. Arizona is dealing with several offensive line injuries, including to Beachum, Murray and left guard Justin Pugh.

Kingsbury said that each of them are day-to-day, and decisions will be made closer to game time.

Jones may need to take over right tackle once again.

"I am comfortable with him at guard or tackle, and he's certainly one of our best five so regardless of the injury situation, he'll be in there," Kugler said.