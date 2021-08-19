Cardinals OL Justin Pugh Sounds off on NFL's COVID Testing Policy

The Cardinals' offensive lineman isn't too pleased with the NFL's current COVID testing policy.

When Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley made some over-the-top and inaccurate comments about being vaccinated recently, there was one point he made that was a good one.

Beasley claimed it made no sense to only test vaccinated players every 14 days because they could be unknowingly passing the virus to others in their families, acquaintances or teammates.

In fairness, when the policy was instituted, the delta variant wasn’t running wild and even after it was spreading it wasn’t immediately clear how possible it was for there to be breakthrough cases among people that had been vaccinated.

Now that is known, and Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh voiced his displeasure after testing positive this week and being placed on reserve/COVID-19 Wednesday.

Pugh took to twitter to voice his frustrations:

That prompted a retweet from Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who said he tested positive and is also vaccinated. Phillips became the 16th Cardinals player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and the sixth that tested positive.

Phillips has been out of practice since July 31, so missing Friday’s game isn’t an issue, but that’s not the point.

Now knowing that Pugh is vaccinated, it’s possible he can return to practice and play once he tests negative 24 hours apart.

Still, in the interest of health and keeping everyone safe it only makes sense to test vaccinated players a lot more than is currently the case.