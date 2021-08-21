Arizona Cardinals Snap Counts Against Chiefs

The Cardinals didn’t get much offensive work with only 49 snaps Friday night against Kansas City.

Preseason games often create unique combinations of players on the field largely because of injuries, and that was surely the case for the Cardinals in Friday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On offense, except for wide receiver Rondale Moore, left guard Sean Harlow and right guard Josh Jones, no starter played more than nine snaps of the 49. The low number of snaps speaks to the problems the team had on offense.

Harlow, who started because Justin Pugh is on the COVID-19 list, played every snap, followed by Jones and Moore with 24.

Eno Benjamin played the most snaps among the running backs with 21, while KeeSean Johnson and Antoine Wesley led the wide receivers with 28.

On defense, rookie linebacker Victor Dimukeje led all his fellow defenders for the second consecutive game with 58.

It was surprising that starting safety Jalen Thompson played 45 snaps, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that wasn’t the plan.

“Unfortunately, we lost some safeties and so we were down to three and he was having to rep more than we anticipated,” Kingsbury said. “But he didn’t play a ton last year and he wants to play. But we wouldn’t have had him out there as much had we not had those injuries.”

Safety Shawn Williams limped off the field late in the game, but he played 56 snaps. Safeties Deionte Thompson and James Wiggins played five and three snaps, respectively, on special teams, but had no defensive snaps.

It’s possible they suffered injuries on special teams, diminishing the number of available safeties.

When the team convenes for practice Monday, we will see if there are any new additions to those not practicing and if others aside from defensive end J.J. Watt return to practice. The roster will have to be reduced to 80 players by Tuesday at 1 pm Arizona time.

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

OFFENSE (49 snaps, 30 players)

Quarterbacks: Colt McCoy 28/57; Chris Streveler 12/24; Kyler Murray 9/18.

Running backs: Eno Benjamin 21/43; Jonathan Ward 17/35; Chase Edmonds 7/14; James Conner 6/12.

Did not play: Tavien Feaster

Wide receivers: KeeSean Johnson, Antoine Wesley 28/57; Rondale Moore 24/49; A.J. Richardson 23/47; Greg Dortch 16/33; Andre Baccellia 13/27; Rico Gafford 12/24; Christian Kirk 9/18; A.J. Green 8/16.

Did not play: DeAndre Hopkins, Andy Isabella (COVID-19)

Tight ends: Ross Travis 8/16; Demetrius Harris 14/29; Darrell Daniels 9/18; Ian Bunting 2/4

Did not play: Maxx Williams (illness); Bernhard Seikovits

Offensive linemen: G Sean Harlow 49/100; T Josh Miles 40/82; C/G Marcus Henry 35/71; T Koda Martin 30/61; C/G Max Garcia 28/57; G Josh Jones 24/49; G Shaq Calhoun 12/24; T Kelvin Beachum, T D.J. Humphries, C Rodney Hudson 9/18

Did not play: G Justin Murray (injured); G Brian Winters (injured); C Michal Menet; G Brandon Bowen

DEFENSE (79 snaps, 28 players)

Defensive linemen: DE Jack Crawford 42/53; DT Leki Fotu 39/49; DE Margus Hunt 36/46; DE Josh Mauro 25/32; DE Michael Dogbe 21/27; DT Cam Murray 7/9

Did not play: DE J.J. Watt (PUP); NT Rashard Lawrence (injured); DT Jordan Phillips (injured, COVID-19); DE Zach Allen; NT Corey Peters; NT David Parry

Linebackers: OLB Victor Dimukeje 58/73; ILB Zaven Collins, OLB Reggie Walker 42/53; ILB Isaiah Simmons 41/52; ILBs Tanner Vallejo, Ezekiel Turner 37/47; OLB Devon Kennard 30/38; ILB Evan Weaver 28/35; OLB Bryson Young 17/22; OLB Jamell Garcia-Williams 11/14; ILB Jordan Hicks 7/9

Did not play: OLB Chandler Jones (injured); OLB Dennis Gardeck (PUP); OLB Kylie Fitts; ILB Terrance Smith (injured); OLB Markus Golden (injured)

Defensive backs: S Shawn Williams 56/71; CB Jace Whittaker 47/59; S Jalen Thompson 45/57; CB Tay Gowan 43/54; CB Byron Murphy Jr., CB Robert Alford, S Charles Washington 32/41; CB Malcolm Butler 22/28; S Budda Baker 17/22; CB Picasso Nelson 13/16; CB Marco Wilson 10/13

Did not play: S Deionte Thompson; CB Daryl Worley (injured); S Chris Banjo (injured); S James Wiggins; CB Darqueze Dennard (injured)DE

SPECIAL TEAMS (19 snaps, 48 players)

TE Ian Bunting 13/68; TE Demetrius Harris, LB Tanner Vallejo, LB Ezekiel Turner, S Charles Washington, CB Marco Wilson 12/63; LB Evan Weaver 10/53; LB Victor Dimukeje 9/47; RB Eno Benjamin 8/42; TE Ross Travis, P Andy Lee, LS Aaron Brewer 7/37; WR KeeSean Johnson, S Shawn Williams, CB Jace Whittaker 6/32; S Deionte Thompson, K Matt Prater 5/26; WR Rondale Moore, CB Tay Gowan 4/21; RB Tavien Feaster, S James Wiggins 3/16; T Josh Miles, C/G Marcus Henry, T Koda Martin, WR Antoine Wesley, S Jalen Thompson, LB Zaven Collins, LB Reggie Waller, LB Isaiah Simmons, DE Margus Hunt, DE Josh Mauro, LB Jamell Garcia-Williams, TE Bernhard Seikovits, G Brandon Bowen, C Michal Menet 2/11; WR A.J. Richardson, WR Greg Dortch, WR Andre Baccellia, DE Jack Crawford, CB Byron Murphy Jr., CB Robert Alford, LB Devon Kennard, DE Michael Dogbe, S Budda Baker, CB Picasso Nelson 1/5

Did not play: P Ryan Winslow