The Arizona Cardinals announced the dates for 10 open practices during this year's training camp.

Fans will be able to attend 10 open practices held at State Farm Stadium. The first open practice will be on Saturday, July 30. The practice will be a part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” initiative.

The annual Red and White Practice is set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Open Practice Schedule

July 30 (Saturday): 1:30-3:00 PM (Back Together Saturday)

Aug. 1 (Monday): 1:00-2:45 PM

Aug. 2 (Tuesday): 8:30-10:00 AM

Aug. 3 (Wednesday): 8:45-10:30 AM

Aug. 4 (Thursday): 8:45-10:30 AM

Aug. 5 (Friday): 8:45-10:30 AM

Aug. 6 (Saturday): 1:30-3:00 PM (Red and White Practice)

Aug. 8 (Monday): 1:30-3:00 PM

Aug. 9 (Tuesday): 8:45-10:30 AM

Aug. 10 (Wednesday): 8:45-10:30 AM

Tickets and parking will be free for those coming to watch the practices. but tickers are required. Fans will need to present their ticket through the Cardinals app once they arrive at the stadium.

Ticket reservations start on Monday, July 18 for season-ticket holders. Non-season ticket holders will be able to reserve their tickets beginning Wednesday, July 20 by visiting the team website. Cardinals faithful can reserve up to four tickets. The website for season subscribers is azcardinals.com/am and for everyone else is azcardinals.com/camptix

This will be the 10th year that training camp will be held at their home stadium. Up until 2013, the Cardinals training camp took place in Flagstaff on the Northern Arizona University campus.

The Cardinals begin their preseason schedule of games against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 12; at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Aug. 21 and at Tennessee against the Titans on Saturday, Aug. 27.