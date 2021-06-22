Dallas Cowboys Visit Arizona for First 2021 Preseason Game in 53 Days

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Search

Cardinals 53 Days from Preseason Opener Against Cowboys, Cut WR Hogan

The Cardinals three-game preseason schedule begins in 53 days against the Dallas Cowboys.
Author:
Publish date:

It is now 53 days until the Cardinals open their preseason schedule against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, Aug. 13. The first game at State Farm Stadium in the Year 2021 starts at 7pm Arizona time.

The following Friday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs come to Arizona for a 5pm local-time game that will be televised nationally on ESPN.

The three-game preseason schedule will conclude with a Saturday, Aug. 28 game on the road against the New Orleans Saints.

Hogan waived from reserve/injured

The Cardinals made a minor transaction from their roster Monday by waiving wide receiver Krishawn Hogan from reserve/injured. It is presumed he is healthy from whatever landed him on reserve/injured because there was no injury settlement negotiated.

Hogan, who began his NFL career with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2017, was waived on Sept. 2 that year and subsequently spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (twice), the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans until being signed to Arizona’s practice squad on Dec. 23, 2020.

He then signed to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 5 until he got waived/injured June 3 and reverted to reserve/injured June 4 following clearing waivers.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Hogan played two games with the Colts in 2017 and eight with the Saints in 2019 when he caught one pass for four yards. He played 10 offensive snaps and 14 on special teams with the Colts. With the Saints, he played 83 offensive snaps and 77 on special teams.

Minimum deal for Williams

Defensive lineman Xavier Williams, who was added to the roster on June 7, signed a one-year contract for $990,000, the minimum salary for a player with six credited seasons.

Williams previously played with the Cardinals from 2015-2017. He started two games and finished with 28 combined tackles during those three seasons. 

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dallas Cowboys Visit Arizona for First 2021 Preseason Game in 53 Days

An injured Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) is carted off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium.
News

Dennis Gardeck Works Smartly in Recovery from Torn ACL

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins charged with speeding and reckless driving.

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (68) against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium.
News

Meaning of Juneteeneth for Arizona Cardinals T Kelvin Beachum

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
News

Hopkins to Lead the League in Receiving Yards?

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Difference: How the Cardinals Change from Kenyan Drake to James Conner

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates Wirth wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after defeating the Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium.
News

Former Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson Predicts WR Larry Fitzgerald Future

USATSI_15220562
News

A Breakdown of Arizona Cardinals Rookie Cornerback Marco Wilson