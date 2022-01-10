Arizona Cardinals Opponents Set for 2022 Season

The Cardinals will play nine games in 2022 against 2021 playoff teams, which includes two each against the Rams and 49ers.

With the Cardinals and Rams both losing Sunday, that solidified a second-place finish for Arizona in the NFC West.

That also locked in the opponents the Cardinals will play in the 2022 season aside from their six games against division teams.

This season, the Cardinals played four games each against the NFC North and AFC South. In 2022, it will be the NFC South and AFC West.

That means home games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers with road games against the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

The remaining three games are determined by where teams finish in their division. In 2021, the third place in 2020 Cardinals played Carolina at home along with Dallas and Cleveland on the road.

The formula for the expansion of the season to 17 games had all NFC teams playing nine away games and the NFC West was matched against the AFC North.

In 2022, it switches, and all NFC teams will have nine home games. The Cardinals will play a team from the NFC East and AFC East at home and will have a road game against a NFC North team.

With the Cardinals finishing second, they will play the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at home, while traveling to play the Minnesota Vikings.

The dates of all games will be announced in May.

However, there is a possibility that one of the home games could be played in Mexico City where the Cardinals were scheduled to play in 2020 until the pandemic led to the NFL shelving all international games that season.