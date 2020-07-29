AllCardinals
No Cardinals Have Opted Out So Far, Per Kliff Kingsbury

Alex Weiner

As of Tuesday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury does not know if anybody on his team if opting out of the 2020 NFL season. 

As agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA on July 24, any player can opt out of playing this season while the coronavirus continues to be a threat. 

A "high-risk" player who opts out will receive a $350,000 stipend and an "accrued season toward free agency." Other players who opt out will get $150,000. Players have until Aug. 3 to decide and receive the full stipend. 

With this agreement, several players have already bowed out of the season. 

Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who has been working at a medical facility in Canada this offseason, became the first player to announce his opt-out on Friday. 

As of Tuesday evening, 22 players had been reported to opt out, 17 of whom have been officially reported to the league.

These opt-outs can dramatically change the way a team looks this year as six New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to not play, including defensive stalwarts Patrick Chung and Dont'a Hightower. Three of the Patriots are official: starting tackle Marcus Cannon, running back Brandon Bolden and fullbacjk an Vitale.

No one on the Cardinals has opted out so far, officially or unofficially. 

"I haven’t had a discussion with a player who has brought that up yet," Kingsbury said on a Zoom press conference with the media on Tuesday. "This is uncharted territory, as we’ve found with scheduling and other things. As an organization it is fluid, it is day-to-day, but I have not had a conversation of that nature yet."

 

