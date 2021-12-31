Cardinals' Options at LT with Humphries on the COVID-19 List

Arizona Cardinals starting left tackle D.J. Humphries has not missed a game since the 2018 season.

The Arizona Cardinals have been able to count on left tackle D.J. Humphries every week in recent seasons.

The offensive line has had a fluctuating year when it comes to players in and out of the lineup.

The Cardinals have had seven linemen play at least 46% of the team's offensive snaps, but Humphries is the only one above 77%.

He's at 98.5%.

The former first-round pick is also the only offensive lineman to start in every game this season.

That's why it was so strange that he was not on the field during the open part of practice on Thursday. When he did not show up on the ensuing injury report, his status was obvious.

Humphries landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting his availability for a pivotal game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in serious jeopardy.

There is no clear-cut replacement for him, either.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Humphries has not missed a game since 2018.

But in this current surge of COVID-19 cases across this league, teams need to adapt, even at inopportune times.

On the Cardinals' website, Joshua Miles is listed as the backup to Humphries on the depth chart.

However, Miles has played only 23 offensive snaps in three seasons and has been actvie for only nine games this season. It's a tough task to throw somebody into the fire for the first time against the No. 1 defense in the league by DVOA in a critical game for Arizona's division prospects.

If Miles isn't the answer, it will likely come down to right tackle Kelvin Beachum and second-year guard/tackle Josh Jones.

Beachum played left tackle his entire career before manning the right side after signing with the Cardinals in 2020. Jones played left tackle at Houston in college, but never as an NFL starter.

He started at right tackle this year in Weeks 3 and 4 when Beachum was sidelined by a ribs injury.

Perhaps the Cardinals could utilize Beachum as a veteran at left tackle with Jones on the right side.

They should have the starting interior line intact with Justin Pugh at left guard, Max Garcia back at right guard and center Rodney Hudson.

Hudson was activated off the COVID-19 list this week after missing two straight games.

He was limited at practice on Thursday as he works his way back.

Backup guard Sean Harlow is also on the COVID list, which hurts Arizona's depth, and that could be even more consequential if Hudson isn't able to be game ready.

Humphries always says his job is just to simply block to edge, which is the same on the right side. Beachum moving to the left side on short notice could be a tough ask, but perhaps could provide more comfort than putting Jones' feet to the fire for for the first time as a pro at left tackle.