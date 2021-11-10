Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Cardinals Overtake Bills as Top Team in Total DVOA

    The Arizona Cardinals are the top team in the NFL midway through the season.
    At the midway point in the NFL season, nine weeks in with nine to go, the Arizona Cardinals own the best record in football at 8-1. 

    Their defense has allowed the second-fewest points thus far, and the offense owns the third-most points per game. 

    Metrically, the Cardinals are also the top team in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA), according to Football Outsiders. 

    FO explains DVOA as a practice that, "measures a team's efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent."

    The Cardinals surpassed Buffalo in overall DVOA after the Bills lost 9-6 against the now two-win Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, while Arizona beat the 49ers 31-17. 

    Arizona's offensive DVOA is fourth in the league, trailing the Buccaneers, Rams and Cowboys. 

    It has found most of its success passing the ball, second in DVOA just behind Tampa Bay. 

    It has scored between 31 and 38 points in seven of nine games thus far. Through the air, the Cardinals have yet to gain fewer than 208 yards. 

    Quarterback Kyler Murray has taken full advantage of his weapons arsenal. He leads the league in completion percentage, and five Cardinals have at least 29 receptions. 

    On defense, Arizona ranks second in DVOA, trailing the Bills. 

    It has done this against the sixth-toughest slate of offenses including the Rams, Browns (fifth in DVOA) and 49ers twice (sixth). 

    Arizona is second in pass defense and seventh against the run. 

    The Cardinals' run defense is improving. After a brutal schedule of running backs that included Dalvin Cooks, James Robinson and Derrick Henry, Arizona has allowed 90 or fewer rushing yards in three of four games. 

    Against the 49ers Sunday, the Cardinals gave up a season-low 39 rushing yards. 

    With the first half success, the Cardinals have a 99.4% chance to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015, according to FO. 

    Football Outsiders gives the Cardinals a 15.1% chance to win the Super Bowl, second behind Tampa Bay

    © Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC
