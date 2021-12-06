Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Celebrates 57th Birthday

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill celebrated his 57th birthday on Monday, one day after his team's victory in a familiar city for his family.

Perhaps it was fitting the Arizona Cardinals played in Chicago only a day prior to owner Michael Bidwill's 57th birthday.

Michael is currently the third generation of his family to own the Cardinals. His grandfather Charles Bidwill initially bought the Cardinals in 1933, while they were still in Chicago.

The Cardinals were acquired for $50,000 at the time, the equivalent of $918,000 in 2018 according to Sports Illustrated.

When Charles passed away in 1947, his wife Violet inherited the team, eventually moving the Cardinals to St. Louis in 1960. Upon Violet's death, ownership passed to father Bill and uncle Charles (Stormy) Bidwill, Jr., with Bill becoming sole owner of the team in 1971.

After practicing in law for six years as a federal prosecutor, Bidwill joined the Cardinals in 1996, taking on roles as vice president and general counsel.

Bidwill eventually inherited the team from his father, who was an owner from 1962 until his passing in 2019.

In an era where some owners in the Valley haven't exactly won fan-favorite awards, Bidwill has done a stellar job of mastering the task of assembling a football team without sticking his nose in operations too often, allowing current general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury to perform their duties.

During Cardinals games, Bidwill can be found mingling with fans and taking pictures in the club level, earning a good reputation among the Red Sea.

Following Arizona's commanding victory over the Bears, Bidwill received a game ball in the locker room as an early birthday present.

The Cardinals, currently sitting at 10-2, own the league's best record and look as strong as ever. Bidwill is hoping some more birthday gifts keep coming his way as the season continues.

Happy birthday, Mr. Bidwill!