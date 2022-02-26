Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill on Kliff Kingsbury, Chandler Jones

It's been quite the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals.

After the team again crashed and burned at the end of the season, questions surrounded the entire team from top to bottom.

So much promise was held for the Cardinals after a strong start to 2021, with many believing they could have been a Super Bowl team.

Count owner Michael Bidwill in that group, as he joined Arizona Sports’ 98.7 FM Bickley & Marotta on Friday and spoke about the team's unfortunate ending.

"Well this year certainly, you look at the beginning of the season, starting 7-0 (and) 10-2, being in a position where everything was going great and then DeAndre Hopkins unfortunately gets injured. And things started to really become a little more challenged at that point. But I'm certainly more optimistic about where we're going and the direction we're going. Much more optimistic, I should say, and excited about our future," said Bidwill.

Much of the heat was directed at head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the team's poor finish. Kingsbury, who just finished his third season with the team, was credited by Bidwill in helping turn the tide of the franchise around in such a short time period.

He said, "I know people focus on the finish. But we've already talked about the factors that contributed to that. And I look at the college coaches who have made the transition from college to the pros. And you know, the ones that are successful, and Kliff is, I feel like had an adjustment period.

"He's had a few years to adjust. And I feel like he's just going to get better and better because he understands the pro rules and the pro game and the pro speed and everything else, much better than he did a couple of years ago."

A key part of Arizona's strong start was the play of linebacker Chandler Jones, who is set to hit free agency in mid-March. Jones' future with the Cardinals has been one of many major story lines to develop as free agency draws closer.

"I can tell you we love Chandler and would love to have him back," Bidwill said. "The devil's in the details, I'll leave that up to Steve (general manager Steve Keim) and Chandler's representatives to work on. But we love Chandler (and) what he's done for us in the past and hopefully in the future as well."

While Jones will be playing football in 2022, the status of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is believed to be sealed after not playing in 2021 despite no official retirement from the pass-catcher.

When asked about Fitzgerald, Bidwill made it very clear his legacy will live on properly.

He said, "There's no question that he's going into our Ring of Honor, there's no question that he's going to be a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, and there's no question that he's going to continue to be a great Arizona leader, beacon of light and community champion."

"I'm so grateful that he's helping out with the Super Bowl, and he's done such a wonderful job. We all know Larry did such a great job on the field, in the locker room and off the field as a Cardinal but it's great to see him a part of the community and stay here and be a part of the great things that we're going to do in the future."

A major point of focus was Arizona's poor record at home, as the Cardinals were 3-5 at State Farm Stadium and lost the final five home games.

Teams in the league are supposed to be at an advantage when defending home turf, and Bidwill confessed that's a point that will be driven home to every member of the organization.

"NFL teams have to win at home," he said. "And so, we're still answering those questions. I'm sure that we're going to continue to be focused on it and and studying it as we go into the offseason. It'll be a discussion with our players too, because ultimately, it's about how we're playing at home. So I'm excited to get the team back in the building for the the offseason program and really to get focused on that."

"We brought a lot of leadership (in last year), Steve has done a great job. You know, the signing of J.J. Watt, the trade for Zach (Ertz), the trade for DeAndre Hopkins, the trade for Rodney Hudson. We brought a lot of great leadership and he's brought a lot of great leadership. And we're going to be leaning on those folks I'm certain as we go forward, and those are gonna be questions that will be answered in the offseason. But we got to get the guys back in the building because they're part of the equation and we want their input."

The focus now shifts to winning a Super Bowl in 2022, when the Cardinals will also play host to the big game at State Farm Stadium. Bidwill said he's very aware the last two winners of the Super Bowl have also hosted, hoping he can push that streak to three.

"Well, it's a great honor to have it back for a third time at State Farm Stadium and a fourth time here in Arizona," the owner said. "It's going to give us another opportunity to showcase our great state and our great community to the world. It does not go unnoticed to me that the two prior sites, the local team won the Super Bowl and certainly I've emphasized that in my conversations with everyone and it would be great to be able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in front of our home town and so it's gonna be great.

"Jay Perry and her team with the Super Bowl host committee are doing a fantastic job getting ready for it. And they started during the pandemic. So it's not been the easiest thing to plan. But now that it looks like those clouds of the pandemic are clearing a little bit, she's off and running and I couldn't be more excited about what this game is going to do for Arizona. Last time around it was a $720 million economic impact for the Valley. State Farm Stadium has certainly been an economic engine. We've put $150 million worth of investments into State Farm Stadium and our properties around it.

"As you know, we're developing right now, the BetMGM Sportsbook on the Great Lawn; we've developed a fan pavilion out there. I think those are going to be key pieces, as well as some of the other upgrades that we've done to State Farm Stadium."