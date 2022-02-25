Michael Bidwill: 'We've Got Time' to Deal with Kyler Murray Extension

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray became eligible for a contract extension in January. He just concluded his third NFL season and has one more year under contract. The Cardinals can exercise his fifth-year option and have until May to do so.

Arizona is on that path, as owner Michael Bidwill discussed on 98.7 FM Arizona' Sports Station on Friday.

"These contracts, especially the quarterback contracts, are very complicated." Bidwill said. "Most of the big ones are done further down the road. I think Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen were done in the summertime (they were). Others were done in the summertime. We've got time. But they're complicated."

Both Allen and Mahomes had their fifth-year options exercised.

Bidwill said Murray is part of the long-term plan of the Cardinals and the two had good conversations on Thursday.

The owner explained that some of the complications revolving quarterback extensions is just how much more cap room they take up after the rookie deal. Murray's cap hit for 2022 is $11.2 million. To compare, Allen's will be $39.8 million when his extension kicks in ahead of the 2023 season.

"The salary cap is one big pie," Bidwill said. "And you're making room for a big new piece of the pie that's going to replace the rookie contract. And so again, the structure of it, the timing of it, it's a complicated process. It takes some time."

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

An agreement on Murray's extension does not have to come this offseason, either. The fifth-year option gives Arizona more time.

Murray was a top-three MVP favorite through eight weeks in 2021, but injuries to him and his supporting cast affected the team's performance down the stretch. He struggled in Arizona's 34-11 playoff loss, his biggest game as a pro thus far.

His leadership qualities have been a major subject over the last few weeks, as reports indicate the Cardinals want him to improve in that area. It's possible that could delay his extension to next year, as the organization watches another season to evaluate his growth.

Bidwill also said there is a lot to focus on before the summer. Free agency opens on March 16 and the draft begins on April 28.

"In the meantime, we've got to get some key free agents re-signed," Bidwill said. "There are going to be other free agents out there that you'll need to ask (general manager Steve Keim) about the specifics around what he plans to do. But I know we're going to be aggressive."