    • November 10, 2021
    Cardinals-Panthers Injury Report: Budda Baker, Rondale Moore Added to Long List

    The Arizona Cardinals have a long list of injuries on Wednesday's report including to safety Budda Baker.
    The Arizona Cardinals did not hold normal practice Wednesday, sticking to walkthroughs instead. 

    Their injury report provides a good indication as to why. There are 17 players listed on the estimated report, 16 of whom were either non-participants  (12) or limited. 

    Among those were several Cardinals new to the report this week: safety Budda Baker (concussion/knee), wide receiver Rondale Moore (neck/concussion), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (groin), tackle Kelvin Beachum (shin) and tight end David Wells (hand).

    All were listed as non-participants, except for Beachum, who was limited. Wells was apparently injured during the one snap he played against the 49ers.

    Baker came up wobbly after a hit late in Sunday's game against the 49ers. 

    Running back Chase Edmonds (ankle) and long snapper Aaron Brewer (forearm) will miss time as already confirmed by head coach Kliff Kingsbury. 

    Edmonds will be out at least this week and Brewer for longer with a broken arm.  

    Quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), right guard Max Garcia (Achilles) and left guard Justin Pugh (calf) are all day-to-day, per Kingsbury.

    Running back Jonathan Ward  (concussion) and safety James Wiggins (knee) remain out.

    None would have practiced during a usual Wednesday. 

    Among the limited players were tight ends Demetrius Harris, who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and was listed with an illness, and Darrell Daniels (shoulder). Wide receiver A.J. Green is still in COVID protocols. 

    Fellow receiver Christian Kirk (thumb) is the one Cardinal who would have been a full participant on the report. 

    He told the media he hyperextended his thumb the play before throwing a 33-yard completion to Antoine Wesley Sunday.  

    With the Cardinals' bye in Week 12, the injuries are starting to pile up, leading to Kingsbury's decision to go lighter Wednesday. 

    On the Carolina side, starting quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive end Brian Burns were held out. 

    Darnold will reportedly miss up to six weeks with a shoulder injury, setting up backup P.J. Walker to start Sunday against Arizona. 

    Burns, who is 10th in the NFL in tackles for loss, has an ankle injury. He went down after getting grabbed by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones last week: 

    Burns' status could be decided as late as Sunday, per reports. 

    Cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (toe) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (knee) were also non-participants. 

    Cornerback Rashaan Melvin was limited (hand). 

    Fellow cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder) plus linebackers Shaq Thompson (knee) and Jermaine Carter Jr. (groin) were full participants. 

    Full report: 

    Screeshot

    © Michael Chow/The Republic, Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC
