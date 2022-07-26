Cardinals Place WR Hollywood Brown on Active/Non-Football Injury List

The Arizona Cardinals placed wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday because of a hamstring issue.

Brown, whom the Cardinals traded for from the Baltimore Ravens during the NFL Draft, can return to practice once medically cleared under the active tag.

He and tight end Maxx Williams are the only two Cardinals players with injury designations, as Williams is on the physically unable to perform list due to his knee injury.

Brown's listing comes after head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday that everyone on the team showed up for and passed their conditioning test.

The 25-year-old receiver dealt with a hamstring injury during training camp last year, but was ready to go by Week 1.

The Cardinals will be relying heavily on Brown due to his rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins' six-game suspension and the departure of Christian Kirk in free agency.

"We liked what we saw this spring," Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday. "I would say his comfort level is farther ahead than he would be having played at (Oklahoma) in a similar system, I would say, verbiage-wise, formations, things like that.

"He has tremendous speed. We feel like the comfort level he has with Kyler, he throws to him all the time, is a great bonus to that, icing on the cake. I expect him to be a really big part of this offense."

The Cardinals' veterans reported to training camp Tuesday and will hit the field at State Farm Stadium Wednesday.

Their first preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 12 at the Cincinnati Bengals.