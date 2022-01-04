Arizona Cardinals Place Two More on COVID List

Skip to main content
    Tanner Vallejo, Zach Kerr Placed on COVID List

    Linebacker Tanner Vallejo and defensive tackle Zach Kerr were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Cardinals Tuesday.

    The Cardinals were busy Tuesday with the activation of four players from the reserve/COVID-19 list, moves that were announced by the team.

    However, those weren’t the only COVID-related transactions. Linebacker Tanner Vallejo, who was activated from reserve/injured Saturday and played against the Cowboys, was placed on the COVID list along with defensive tackle Zach Kerr.

    The four players activated -– left tackle D.J. Humphries, linebackers Markus Golden and Devon Kennard and cornerback Breon Borders -- do not immediately count against the roster because they were granted roster exemptions that expire tomorrow.

    The Cardinals also protected four practice-squad players from being signed by another team this week: cornerback Bashaud Breeland, guard Danny Isidora, cornerback Kevin Peterson and linebacker Tahir Whitehead.

    Breeland was signed to the practice squad Tuesday.

    The Cardinals also reported three tryouts Tuesday for players that played this past season in the Canadian Football League. This is the time of year when many CFL players scheduled to be free agents have workouts in hopes of signing with an NFL team for the 2022 season.

    Players signed were:

    Jamal Davis II (6-4, 250; Akron) was a defensive end in Canada, but would likely be a linebacker in the NFL. Davis played the 2021 season with Montreal.

    Defensive back Monshadrick (Money) Hunter played three seasons in the CFL with Edmonton and Montreal. He is 6-1, 193 and played at Arkansas State.

    Defensive back Jamal Peters was originally an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, but was released after the team’s rookie camp with an injury settlement. Peters is 6-2, 220 and played at Mississippi State.

    © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
