Inquiring Minds Want to Know: Which Cardinals Wear the Best Hats at Practice?

Howard Balzer

It has been said that hats can provide the measure of a man, but if the Cardinals are any indication, not many players pay attention to what their teammates wear in practice.

With a short week before Thursday’s game against Seattle and with relatively light practices, the Cardinals worked Tuesday and Wednesday without helmets.

That meant numerous players decided to put something on their heads. Many wore baseball caps, mostly backward. But there were several that went the extra mile with bucket hats. That’s the type of hat head coach Kliff Kingsbury wears every day at practice.

The most fashionable was one worn slightly tilted by defensive tackle Josh Mauro. Linebackers Markus Golden and Devon Kennard, safety Chris Banjo and kicker Zane Gonzalez were also observed wearing bucket hats. On a warm Tempe morning, quarterback Kyler Murray wore a wool beanie.

So, AllCardinals decided to go on something of fishing expedition and see if any players had an opinion of what teammates wore the best hats.

Alas, of the three players available to the media Wednesday, they professed to not have seen what was on their teammates’ heads.

Safety Budda Baker laughed after saying, “I haven't really paid attention to it at all like that. I couldn't really say.”

“I don't think I really was paying too much attention,” running back Kenyan Drake said. “Everybody has pretty much the same hats that the Cardinals give out. I had a little Velcro baseball cap yesterday on backwards. I felt like I had probably swagged out the best, but I guess everybody else has their own opinion about it.”

Well, not many do, at least in our small sample.

Of course, then there was cornerback Patrick Peterson, who said, “Who wears the best hats? I'll probably say me because I'm the only one with my logo on it.”

